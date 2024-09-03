New iPhone Mini: Will Apple Ever Make Another Model?

As we turn our attention to the iPhone 16 series and Apple wearables, it’s easy to overlook a small but important corner of Apple’s kingdom — the tiny but mighty iPhone mini.
Despite the trend towards larger devices, the internet is rife with continued interest in the iPhone mini — this writer knows one family member who refuses to move away from their 5.4-inch display, despite the last iPhone mini release being in September 2021.
So, in a big year for Apple, will they spare a thought for the smallest member of their family? We look at everything to know about future plans for the next iPhone mini.
What is iPhone Mini?
The iPhone mini is a smaller version of the flagship iPhone model. It offers the same high-performance processor and advanced features as its larger counterpart but in a more compact and portable design.
Apple first introduced its first mini iPhone, the iPhone 12 mini, in September 2020. The following year, Apple doubled down with the iPhone 13 mini, with improved battery life and camera capabilities.
Despite its diminutive stature, the smartphone, like its larger family members, offers the same dual camera design, Face ID, and processor, with the only difference in battery life and screen size.
Will There Ever Be a New iPhone Mini?
Although Apple has not officially confirmed whether it has discontinued the iPhone mini lineup, its absence from stores since 2023 speaks volumes about its prospects and suggests that Apple may have moved on from the compact flagship concept.
Some speculate that Apple may have discontinued the mini line due to low sales.
Despite its popularity among a dedicated fanbase and starting at a lower price range, records from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) show that sales figures of the iPhone 12 mini accounted for a mere 6% of iPhone 12 sales in its first two months.
Its successor, the iPhone 13 mini, fared even worse, capturing just 3% of iPhone 13 sales.
While a dedicated fanbase continues to hope for the mini’s return, the current market trend is gliding towards foldable smartphones, and Apple’s focus on larger devices makes a revival seem unlikely.
However, given that Apple has been mute on the iPhone mini brand, we can’t totally write off a possible return of its compact line. It is never a bad idea to have an iPhone to suit each audience.
Our Wishlist for a New iPhone Mini
Should Apple decide to pick up from where it left the mini flagship, here’s what we’d love to see:
AI and Unique Features
It seems no product makes a good market launch these days without being paired with some AI buzzwords. A new iPhone mini will likely not ignite any interest in consumers if Apple can’t sell how fascinating it would be to have Apple Intelligence in a pocket-sized phone. This time, the AI capability should be demonstrable and offer unique features for a small-sized phone.
A Sleek, Ultra-flat Design
The new mini should maintain the essence of its predecessors (being pocket-friendly) while incorporating modern design elements like enhanced one-handed operation and specialized camera controls for quick snaps. A thinner bezel and lighter weight would enhance portability without sacrificing durability.
Top-tier Performance
The last iPhone 13 mini came with an A15 Bionic chip, which was considered powerful at the time, but with Apple’s A18 processor tipped to power the iPhone 16, a future attempt at delivering a mini iPhone should involve giving it Apple’s most powerful mobile phone chip.
In addition, we expect a new iPhone mini series to have a similar camera capacity as its larger counterpart. Everyone wants a quality camera on their phone, so a good camera would make for a great selling point in a new iPhone mini series.
Extended Battery Life
One of the first iPhone mini’s common pain points was its short battery life. A new mini should prioritize battery efficiency, possibly incorporating advancements in battery technology that ensure all-day usage.
Should I Wait for a New iPhone Mini?
With no concrete signs of an iPhone mini revival, holding out may prove futile. However, alternatives exist for those craving a more portable smartphone. The iPhone SE (4th generation), rumored to arrive in 2025, offers a familiar form factor in a compact 6.1-inch display. It has an OLED display, 48MP camera, under $500 starting price, and other features.
However, if you wish to venture beyond Apple’s ecosystem, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 presents a good option. Although not as flat as what an iPhone mini would offer, the Galaxy foldables offer a full-sized experience that collapses into a pocket-friendly phone. With a 6.7-inch display that folds in half, Galaxy AI, and at least seven years of software updates, this is an appealing option.
Other alternatives include Google’s Pixel 8a, which offers a compact design, excellent camera capabilities, solid battery life, and smooth performance at a competitive price point ($600).
While these options may not fully replicate the iPhone mini experience, they cater to users seeking smaller smartphones without compromising on quality or features.
The Bottom Line
The tech world moves fast, and Apple’s product calendar is no exception. 2024 has already seen its share of releases, from updated MacBook Air models to the new iPad Pro.
June’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) introduced Apple Intelligence and iOS18, and the iPhone 16 is taking all the attention.
And while the future of the iPhone mini series remains uncertain, its impact on the smartphone landscape is undeniable. It challenged the notion that bigger is always better.
Whether Apple heed the calls of those demanding the return of the iPhone mini or not, the fact remains that the mini iPhones still enjoy some fandom.
As smartphone design evolves through the dictates of AI, perhaps we’ll see the mini concept reborn in ways we can’t yet imagine — after all, Apple has not officially confirmed the death of the iPhone mini.