New Nintendo Guidelines Restrict Unedited Gameplay Content for Creators

Key Takeaways

  • Nintendo has updated its guidelines for content creators.
  • These give the gaming giant more rights to object to “inappropriate” content.
  • Content creators are now unable to share unedited gameplay footage of Nintendo games.

Nintendo has updated its content guidelines, prohibiting unedited gameplay footage and reserving the right to remove inappropriate or offensive content.

In an update to its content guidelines earlier today, Nintendo reminded creators that it reserves the right to object to content it deems infringing, unlawful, inappropriate, or “not in line with the guidelines.”

The new guidelines also state, “We reserve the right to no longer allow the use of Nintendo game content in case of such violations.”

Nintendo’s Q&A addresses what it deems unacceptable, stating that creators cannot publish any Nintendo gameplay that features “graphic, explicit, harmful, or otherwise offensive content.”

According to Nintendo, this also includes actions or statements that could be deemed “offensive, insulting, obscene, or otherwise disturbing.”

The new content guidelines in Japan seem even harsher. They state that Nintendo will take action against posts using its content to “violate public order and morals.”

Creators Unhappy with Unedited Gameplay Footage Rule

Nintendo’s rule that content creators will no longer be allowed to upload or livestream unedited gameplay footage seems to be attracting controversy. Instead, creators must add their own “creative or editorial input.”

Commenters on a Eurogamer article breaking the news seemed unhappy with this ruling. One commenter said they often watch long playthroughs for games they don’t intend to play themselves.

A game developer commented that they often check long plays of games they have already played for reference.

Others spoke of Nintendo seeking to control every aspect of its ecosystem, mentioning “corporate overreach.” The general feeling was that Nintendo should not be dictating to content creators how to engage with their audience.

It remains to be seen whether this will impact the availability of Nintendo title long plays on sites such as YouTube or Twitch.å

