new-ring-battery-doorbell-has-150-degree-head-to-toe-hd-video

The latest Battery Doorbell from Ring has head-to-toe HD video and a 150-degree field of view, giving users a better view of their front steps.
The new HD video feature gives customers the same view as the Battery Doorbell Plus and Pro, while the 150-degree field provides a 66% taller view than the 2nd Gen Ring Video Doorbell, so you can see everything happening on your doorstep in more detail.
Ring has also added Color Night Vision, making it easier to see visitors and package deliveries clearly day or night.
The doorbell’s battery has also seen a boost, with 23% longer battery life than Ring’s previous model when using the most common settings.
Ring’s New Battery Doorbell Offers Simpler DIY Installation
The new Ring Battery Doorbell also features easier DIY installation thanks to its push-pin mount for those who don’t want a hardwired doorbell. Simply push the doorbell onto its wall mount, then use the push-pin tool to quickly release it from the mount for charging.
The next-gen Battery Doorbell connects to compatible Alexa-enabled devices and offers all the usual motion detection features on Ring doorbells. That means real-time alerts when someone is at your door, customizable motion zones, Live View, and Two-Way Talk, so you can talk to whoever is at the door, whether you’re at home or not.
You can pre-order the new Battery Doorbell now on Ring’s website or from Amazon.com for $100, with shipping starting on September 4th.