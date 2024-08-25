New Starlink Policy Adds Up to $300 for Cross-Border Dish Activations

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, has introduced a new fee to combat the reselling of its equipment. This fee applies to users who activate a Starlink device outside the country where it was initially purchased.
The company has long faced issues against resellers who buy Starlink kits in supported countries where they are sold at lower prices, import them to regions without Starlink coverage, and sell them there. Some resellers even activate the equipment before selling it, acting as intermediaries to collect ongoing subscription fees. Starlink is now imposing an “outside region fee” on devices activated outside their original purchase region to deter this practice. Although the company has yet to confirm whether the fee will always be applied, it has set it at a high rate to discourage resellers.
Starlink has categorized its service areas into six regions: the US and Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. The fee is $200 for Standard and Standard Actuated kits and $300 for the Starlink Mini. It will apply in USD or local currency, which could increase the cost due to exchange rates. Starlink has provided a detailed list of countries and the applicable fees in USD or local currency. For example, in Europe, it would be €180.50 for Standard kits and €270.74 for Mini.
Starlink advises purchasing equipment through authorized channels, such as their official website or approved regional retailers, to avoid this fee.