Next-Gen Apple AirTag May Bring Better Range and Safety

  • Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed further details on the proposed Apple Airtag successor device.
  • A key difference to the design will make it more difficult to remove the speaker from the AirTag, which bad actors have exploited to use as a stalking tool.
  • The new AirTag is proposed for release at the midpoint of next year.

Apple is advancing plans to bring the new model AirTag to the market next year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. 

Writing in his weekly Power On Newsletter, the tech specialist stated the successor product – codenamed B589 – had made progress in manufacturing tests to allow Apple to ramp up its preparations for release.

The new AirTag is slated to go on sale to consumers in mid-2025, with the new version carrying some key upgrades. The changes will include better range which could enable Precision Finding, improved privacy, and an enhanced wireless chip – possibly the 2nd generation Ultra Wideband variety that arrived in the iPhone 15 last year – but the key difference will be the security of the speaker.

Apple is working to make it more difficult to remove the speaker from the AirTag, which has been exploited by some people for nefarious reasons. Since its release in 2021, the Apple accessory has inadvertently been used as a tool for stalking, and by removing the speaker, it makes it harder to discover a concealed AirTag.

This is an important development for Apple, but the US giant is having to overcome legal obstacles relating to the safety of the device.

Another advance could be some form of integration with the Apple Vision Pro headset. At the same time, it is expected that the appearance of the upcoming AirTag will be relatively unchanged from the existing version.

