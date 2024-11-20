Niantic Unveils AI Geospatial Model Built from Pokémon Go Player Data

Niantic, widely recognized for its AR-based games like Pokémon Go, is breaking new ground in geospatial technology by introducing its Large Geospatial Model (LGM).
This advanced system relies on data collected through millions of smartphone scans from users, converting real-world spaces into high-fidelity 3D maps.
Niantic’s Geospatial AI Innovation and How Players Drive the Data Revolution
According to official reports, Niantic’s existing Visual Positioning System (VPS) forms the foundation of the geospatial AI effort, offering precise location and orientation data derived from single images captured on mobile devices.
Unlike traditional mapping systems dependent on vehicle-based data collection, Niantic’s pedestrian-sourced approach reveals hard-to-access locations, enabling a more comprehensive understanding of the built environment.
The technology is designed to address gaps in current mapping models, with its neural networks capable of analyzing and identifying previously unseen sides of structures.
Player contributions have been critical to this achievement. Features like Pokémon Playgrounds, where players leave virtual Pokémon at specific locations for others to find, have facilitated over 10 million scans globally.
The Pokemon Go Spying Conspiracy Theory? Yeah. It's Verified.
Pokemon Go using your phone camera to build a CIA-backed 3D Map AI system.
It sounds like an insane movie plot. But it's real. pic.twitter.com/Sd5K2UMZsc
— The Lunduke Journal (@LundukeJournal) November 20, 2024
This has generated a steady influx of data, with over a million scans added weekly.
Niantic uses over 50 million neural networks, each focusing on specific viewing angles or locations, to transform these scans into detailed 3D representations.
Together, the networks process data encompassing 150 trillion parameters for precise spatial recognition.
By merging multiple networks, the company aims to create a unified model that can interpret environments from any perspective, including unfamiliar angles.
Challenges in Global Coverage and The Geospatial AI Race
Despite its success, Niantic’s model has yet to achieve worldwide coverage. Most scans originate from North America and Europe, leaving regions like Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America largely unmapped.
Niantic foresees the LGM’s application in diverse fields, from AR to logistics, urban planning, and autonomous systems.
For example, its Lightship VPS already enables centimeter-level precision for placing virtual objects in real-world locations.
These capabilities are expected to expand, supporting applications in robotics and spatial collaboration.
However, Niantic isn’t alone in the geospatial AI race. IBM and NASA have recently launched climate-focused geospatial AI models, such as Prithvi-WxC, which address environmental and disaster-response challenges.