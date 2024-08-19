Nintendo Denies Switch 2 Announcement in the Upcoming Livestream

Why Trust Techopedia
nintendo-denies-switch-2-announcement-in-the-upcoming-livestream
Key Takeaways

  • Nintendo will host a short online tour of the Nintendo Museum on August 19th.
  • The presentation will focus only on the museum, not on the Switch 2.
  • Fans are disappointed as anticipation for the next console, often called the Switch 2, grows while its release date remains uncertain.

Nintendo fans eagerly awaiting Switch 2 news will have to wait longer as the August 19 online tour of the Nintendo Museum won’t include any console announcements.

Nintendo has announced a brief online tour of the Nintendo Museum, which will open in Kyoto, Japan, this fall. The presentation will focus solely on the museum and will not include any updates or announcements regarding the Switch 2.

First announced in 2021, the Nintendo Museum was constructed at the former Ogura Plant. The company previously used it to manufacture trading cards and repair toys and consoles. The museum is expected to display a gallery showcasing Nintendo’s product history and its development philosophy from its beginnings. It was completed in May 2024. Additional information will be provided later.

According to Nintendo of America, the online tour will be held on August 19 at 3 pm PT. Here are the local times for the event:

  • North America: 3 pm PDT / 4 pm MDT / 5 pm CDT / 6 pm EDT
  • UK/Ireland: 11 pm BST
  • Europe: 12 am (Tuesday) CEST / 1 am (Tuesday) EEST
  • Asia/Oceania: 7 am (Tuesday) JST / 6 am (Tuesday) AWST / 8 am (Tuesday) AEST

The Nintendo Museum Direct livestream is expected to run for about 10 minutes:

In the same X thread, the company has confirmed that there will be no game announcements or updates about the Switch 2 during this event:

 

What Do We Know About Nintendo Switch 2 So Far?

Some Nintendo fans were disappointed, and understandably so. With the original Switch nearing its eighth anniversary, anticipation is high for the next console, commonly referred to as the Switch 2.

However, the exact release date remains uncertain. Earlier this year, company president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the Switch successor’s official announcement is planned for this fiscal year. Nintendo’s current financial year concludes on March 31, 2025. The earliest possible release for the new console would be April 1, though recent rumors suggest it might arrive before July 2025.

Expected features for the Nintendo Switch 2 include an 8-inch 1080p screen, magnetic Joy-Cons, backward compatibility, a powerful NVIDIA Ampere chip, and 8K support with a new dock. Rumored specs include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with performance potentially comparable to PS4 and Xbox One consoles. Pricing is anticipated to start around $299.99 in the U.S., possibly increasing if an OLED screen is included. Key titles like Pokémon and Metroid Prime 4 are expected, but fans still await new announcements for Mario Kart and a 3D Mario game. The Switch 2 will continue using the current Nintendo Account system for the Switch and Nintendo’s mobile games. For additional rumors about the Switch 2, read our in-depth article here.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Software Bots

Business Bets Big on AI — Consumers Bet Against It

Neil C. Hughes47 mins
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Are AI Hallucinations Still a Problem in 2024?

Tim Keary1 hour
dummy_img
Investing

5 Best Investing Books: Must-Reads for Every Retail Investor

Jasper Lawler2 hoursFinancial expert
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

The Cost of a Data Breach in 2024

Maria Webb3 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Economics

Gross vs. Net Pay: What’s The Difference & How to Calculate It?

Rob Griffin3 hoursFinancial Journalist
dummy_img
Cyber Threats

Can Bug Bounties Fix GenAI’s Security Problems? Anthropic Thinks So

Tim Keary1 dayTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN