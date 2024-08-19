nintendo-denies-switch-2-announcement-in-the-upcoming-livestream

Nintendo fans eagerly awaiting Switch 2 news will have to wait longer as the August 19 online tour of the Nintendo Museum won’t include any console announcements.
Nintendo has announced a brief online tour of the Nintendo Museum, which will open in Kyoto, Japan, this fall. The presentation will focus solely on the museum and will not include any updates or announcements regarding the Switch 2.
First announced in 2021, the Nintendo Museum was constructed at the former Ogura Plant. The company previously used it to manufacture trading cards and repair toys and consoles. The museum is expected to display a gallery showcasing Nintendo’s product history and its development philosophy from its beginnings. It was completed in May 2024. Additional information will be provided later.
According to Nintendo of America, the online tour will be held on August 19 at 3 pm PT. Here are the local times for the event:
- North America: 3 pm PDT / 4 pm MDT / 5 pm CDT / 6 pm EDT
- UK/Ireland: 11 pm BST
- Europe: 12 am (Tuesday) CEST / 1 am (Tuesday) EEST
- Asia/Oceania: 7 am (Tuesday) JST / 6 am (Tuesday) AWST / 8 am (Tuesday) AEST
The Nintendo Museum Direct livestream is expected to run for about 10 minutes:
In the same X thread, the company has confirmed that there will be no game announcements or updates about the Switch 2 during this event:
Please note that there will be no game announcements or mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation.
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2024
What Do We Know About Nintendo Switch 2 So Far?
Some Nintendo fans were disappointed, and understandably so. With the original Switch nearing its eighth anniversary, anticipation is high for the next console, commonly referred to as the Switch 2.
However, the exact release date remains uncertain. Earlier this year, company president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the Switch successor’s official announcement is planned for this fiscal year. Nintendo’s current financial year concludes on March 31, 2025. The earliest possible release for the new console would be April 1, though recent rumors suggest it might arrive before July 2025.
Expected features for the Nintendo Switch 2 include an 8-inch 1080p screen, magnetic Joy-Cons, backward compatibility, a powerful NVIDIA Ampere chip, and 8K support with a new dock. Rumored specs include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with performance potentially comparable to PS4 and Xbox One consoles. Pricing is anticipated to start around $299.99 in the U.S., possibly increasing if an OLED screen is included. Key titles like Pokémon and Metroid Prime 4 are expected, but fans still await new announcements for Mario Kart and a 3D Mario game. The Switch 2 will continue using the current Nintendo Account system for the Switch and Nintendo’s mobile games. For additional rumors about the Switch 2, read our in-depth article here.