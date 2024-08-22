Nintendo to Shut Down Animal Crossing After 7 Years

  • Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will no longer be playable from November 28, 2024.
  • Players must use all their Leaf Tickets before the game ends.
  • Nintendo is developing a new version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Nintendo has announced that it will discontinue Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp services in November. 

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is a popular farming and life simulation game released by Nintendo in 2017 for Android and iOS.

After a successful seven-year run, Nintendo will shut down the game on November 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM UTC. This means you still have nearly three months to play the game. Nintendo has confirmed that it will continue to hold events and add items until the shutdown day arrives. 

You won’t be able to purchase Leaf Tickets after November 27, and you must use them before the game ends; otherwise, they will go to waste. Since the game is shutting down, you won’t be able to purchase new Pocket Camp Club subscriptions after 1:00 AM UTC on October 28. If you are already a subscriber, your subscription will not be renewed.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’s new version is in development

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp isn’t getting a permanent goodbye in November, as Nintendo has informed players that they’re developing a new game version. The best part is transferring your data from the old version to the new one. However, you won’t be able to transfer Leaf Tickets. 

The new version of the Animal Crossing game won’t require a constant internet connection. It will be a paid game, and there won’t be any in-app purchases. Nintendo announced they’ll share more details about the new game in October 2024. 

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is one of many games Nintendo has shut down. In the last few years, Nintendo has mostly abandoned the mobile market, as it has shut down several of its games, including Mario Kart Tour in 2023, Dragalia Lost in 2022, and Dr. Mario World in 2021. 

