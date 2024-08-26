Nintendo Will Stream Back-to-Back Direct Events Tomorrow

Nintendo has announced two Direct events tomorrow, August 27th, in a back-to-back presentation lasting “roughly 40 minutes.”
Though there was no mention of which games we can expect to see, Nintendo did state that “there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations.”
Join us tomorrow, August 27 at 7am PT, for an #IndieWorld Showcase followed by a #NintendoDirect Partner Showcase! The livestream, featuring both presentations back-to-back, will be roughly 40 minutes in total.
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 26, 2024
Nintendo’s last Indie World Showcase aired on April 17th, giving us a peek at titles such as Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Europa, Steamworld Heist 2, Another Crab’s Treasure, Little Kitty, Big City, and more.
The most recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase took place in February, featuring games from Nintendo’s publishing and development partners. We saw games like Super Monkey Banana Ball Rumble, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Grounded, and Star Wars Battlefront Collection.
June’s Nintendo Direct Was Epic
Even more recently we had Nintendo Direct in June, with exciting titles like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the first game in the series to feature Zelda as the protagonist, with Link as a playable character. We also saw Mario and Luigi: Brothership, Metroid Prime 4, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, and more, alongside the unveiling of the Switch Lite Hyrule Edition.
Though we don’t know yet which games we’ll see tomorrow, there are loads of titles we’re waiting for more details on. We could see games like The Plucky Squire, Vikings on Trampolines, and maybe (finally) get a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong.
You can watch the event on Nintendo of America’s YouTube channel from 7AM PT (10AM ET).