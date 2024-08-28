Nissan’s Electric GT-R Will Have 1,000kW Power and Solid-State Batteries

Nissan's Electric GT-R Will Have 1,000kW Power and Solid-State Batteries
Key Takeaways

  • Nissan will debut solid-state batteries in its electric GT-R by 2028.
  • These batteries will deliver over 1,000kW of power.
  • Costs will drop as the technology advances.

Nissan aims to introduce solid-state batteries in its electric GT-R by 2028, promising higher power and efficiency that reportedly transform EV performance.

Nissan is preparing to launch solid-state batteries in its future electric vehicles, with the iconic GT-R likely to be the first model equipped with this advanced technology. The company is currently setting up a pilot production line at its Yokohama facility in Japan, with plans to begin series production of EVs using solid-state batteries by 2028.

Solid-state batteries are expected to transform electric vehicles by offering greater energy density, longer range, and faster charging than current lithium-ion batteries. Nissan’s upcoming electric sports car, set to incorporate this technology, is anticipated to deliver over 1,000 kW of power (more than 1,300 horsepower), far surpassing the 845 hp (621 kW) of Tesla’s most powerful Cybertruck, the Cyberbeast.

Ivan Espinosa, Nissan’s global vice-president of product planning, suggested that solid-state batteries could be used in various types of vehicles. He highlighted sports cars as an ideal application due to their efficient and compact energy storage.

Consequently, these batteries are expected to first appear in the production version of Nissan’s Hyper Force concept, which will succeed the GT-R as an advanced electric vehicle. Espinosa suggested that this model would be an ideal showcase for the new technology.

Espinosa also admitted that the initial costs for this technology could be steep. However, he expressed confidence that prices will drop as the technology advances, making it more competitive in the market.

Nissan will soon conclude production of its R35-generation GT-R, with the final North American models slated to roll off the line in October 2024. This move signals the end of an era for the iconic sports car, which has been a significant part of Nissan’s lineup in recent years.

