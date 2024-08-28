No More Room in Hell 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Even if there’s no more room in hell, there’s always room for another co-op zombie shooter. We’ve all been searching for the game that can finally take the crown from Left 4 Dead as the pinnacle of the zombie survival genre, and No More Room in Hell 2 has finally emerged as the next contender.
Only just officially announced at Summer Game Fest and shown again at Gamescom, we’re still waiting on the official No More Room in Hell 2 release date, but that doesn’t mean we don’t know when you can get your first bite of this gory shooter. There’s some good news for those wanting to get in early, as you won’t be waiting long.
Let’s sharpen our axes, reload our shotguns, and watch each other’s backs as we see how much intel we can gather about No More Room in Hell 2 expected release date, price, platforms, trailers, gameplay, and more.
No More Room in Hell 2 Expected Release Date
Early Access: Halloween 2024
If you count early access, then the No More Room in Hell 2 initial release date is October 2024, aka Halloween. As the spookiest day of the year, that seems very appropriate for this horror-themed shooter.
As far as the game’s full release, developer Torn Banner Studios has not given a specific date right now. That said, the official website states, “We expect No More Room in Hell 2 to remain in Early access for at least one year.” That would mean the No More Room in Hell 2 release date will be no earlier than October 31, 2025.
No More Room in Hell 2 Pre-orders
Pre-orders are yet to be announced
You won’t find any No More Room in Hell 2 pre-orders at this moment. The only thing available on the game’s official Steam page is the wishlist option; however, that will change soon when it enters early access.
Buying the game in early access will effectively act as a pre-order since you will automatically get the full game upon release.
No More Room in Hell 2 Price
Official pricing is yet to be announced
The No More Room in Hell 2 price is currently unknown. However, it has been said that the early access copy will be cheaper than when the game goes gold to Version 1.0 (via Steam).
It is hard to guess how much the sequel will cost since the first game was technically a Source mod for Half-Life 2 and released for free, aside from some optional content you could buy for $1.
Early access games tend to be cheaper than full releases, and the team did say the “plan is to ship the game in Early Access at a reasonable entry price. We expect the price to rise towards the 1.0 release.”
It’s purely speculation on our part, but it’s possible that No More Room in Hell 2 could retail for the full $70 price tag. With that said, we have seen multiplayer shooters sell cheaper, such as Helldivers 2, which retails for $40, so we could see a range when the game officially releases.
When early access begins, we will update you on the real No More Room in Hell 2 price.
No More Room in Hell 2 Platforms
Early Access: Only on PC
For now, the only confirmed No More Room in Hell 2 platform is the PC via Steam or the Epic Games Store. This is in line with the original game, which was only playable on a computer, but a full retail release could mean wider availability.
Now that it is no longer a Source mod and being built on Unreal Engine 5, it is very possible for a No More Room in Hell 2 Xbox or PlayStation port to come later. As always, we will update this article as soon as new information becomes available.
No More Room in Hell 2 Trailers
Multiplayer trailers have been released showcasing gory details
The first No More Room in Hell 2 trailer came during Summer Game Fest 2024. We open with a series of characters slowly exploring an abandoned and bloody town in the dead of night. One character slowly creeps around a cop car towards the sound of wet gurgling (clearly a poor idea) and comes face to face with a zombie.
Despite having a pistol on him, it does little to slow down the bloodthirsty creature.
From there, we pick up with a team of survivors scavenging a gas station for supplies. This looks like proper No More Room in Hell 2 gameplay and not CGI, which makes the dynamic gore of an ax ripping half a zombie’s face off with one brutal swing all the more impressive.
The big focus this trailer pushes is the permadeath system. If your character dies in a game, that’s it for them. This adds a new level of weight and tension to every choice you make, but also the need for teamwork that is much more essential.
The No More Room in Hell 2 trailer from Gamescom 2024 is more atmospheric and unsettling in tone than the first. We hear a preacher exalting his people’s failure in their duty to God while seeing even more grotesque zombie forms. There’s a little more gameplay, but the main takeaway of this trailer is to show just how overwhelming this zombie scourge is.
No More Room in Hell 2 News
Early access launches just in time for Halloween
The biggest piece of news is the No More Room in Hell 2 early access release date and the fact that it will be at least one year before the game is fully complete.
While minor, an official tweet shared the location our precious No More Room in Hell 2 characters will be attempting to survive in. The game will take place in an unspecified region of rural Pennsylvania, likely a fictional one.
Another tidbit we found concerns what area will be included in early access. Developer Amanda Mundt discusses the Power Plant map and how its malfunction has varying effects on other parts of the map, such as floods and fires.
No More Room in Hell 2 System Requirements
The required specs are yet to be announced
Predicting the No More Room in Hell 2 system requirements is a tough question. No official specs are out there, and looking back at the first game wouldn’t be much use since it came out in 2011 and ran on the Source engine rather than Unreal Engine 5.
It’s an understatement to say that Unreal Engine 5 is visually and technically superior to Valve’s original game engine. UE5 is capable of some truly breathtaking things, but it comes at a steep price in terms of the hardware. It is currently unknown whether ray tracing will come to the game, but we’re expecting the No More Room in Hell 2 system requirements to be fairly demanding.
What is No More Room in Hell 2?
The official sequel to one of the biggest Source mods of all time
In the most simple terms, No More Room in Hell 2 is a zombie survival game heavily focused on co-op and permadeath. You will spawn randomly in one massive map overrun with zombies and an objective to complete. However, doing so alone is basically a death sentence.
The only hope of survival comes down to finding other players and working together. In an interview with Epic Games, brand director Alex Hayer describes the initial experience.
“Players will start separated in the ghostly dark of our first early access map set in rural Pennsylvania, unarmed, forced to scavenge for equipment, striving to survive the threat of even just small numbers of zombies,” Hayter said. “The act of finding friends is akin to powering yourself up through the course of the match. As you find better gear and more allies, you’ll go from that vulnerable, scared, lonely person at the start of the round to a fully kitted out and capable squad by the match’s conclusion.”
With no consistent spawn points or loot spawns, each game will feel drastically different despite always taking place on the same map.
The part of the No More Room in Hell 2 gameplay we still need more details on is what objectives there will be and what exactly victory looks like. Also, the focus on permadeath implies some form of progression between games that haven’t been properly explained yet.
The Bottom Line
No More Room in Hell 2 looks to be a frightening and brutal survival horror shooter that improves upon the original in every way. While we haven’t seen much of the Unreal Engine 5 gameplay yet, early snippets give a gory impression of what’s to come. Halloween can’t get here sooner.