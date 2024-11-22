northvolt-ceo-resigns-amid-bankruptcy-turmoil

Peter Carlsson, the CEO and co-founder of Swedish battery maker Northvolt, has stepped down a day after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
The decision announced on Friday has sparked widespread speculation about the future of the company, which was once considered a cornerstone of Europe’s ambitions to lead in battery manufacturing.
While Carlsson, who co-founded Northvolt in 2016, is stepping aside from his leadership role, he will remain involved as a board member and senior advisor.
The company revealed it currently has only enough cash to support operations for about a week and has secured $100 million in new financing for the bankruptcy process.
Northvolt’s interim leadership will now be jointly managed by Pia Aaltonen-Forsell (CFO), Matthias Arleth (President of Cells), and Scott Millar as Chief Restructuring Officer.
This development comes after a tumultuous period for Northvolt, which has been struggling with production challenges and financial difficulties. The company recently cut 1,600 jobs, approximately 20% of its global workforce in September, and lost about €2 billion in orders from BMW due to delivery and quality issues.
Once hailed as Europe’s great hope for homegrown battery production, Northvolt now finds itself in choppy waters. The company had been riding high on promises to revolutionize the continent’s battery manufacturing landscape, managing to drum up billions in investments from major automotive manufacturers like Volkswagen, Porsche and Scania. However, it seems the firm’s financial wows are leaving its grand ambitions hanging by a thread.
With Carlsson’s departure, the company is actively seeking a new CEO to lead its recovery and repositioning within the competitive battery market. The company aims to complete this restructuring phase by early 2025.