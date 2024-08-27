nothing-might-be-working-on-open-earbuds

Nothing’s next audio product might be the Ear Open.
The UK brand is no stranger to earbuds and recently released the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a), both of which have received decent reviews from consumers. Now, a new regulatory listing at the IMDA, spotted by 91mobiles, suggests that the Ear Open is on its way.
The listing doesn’t include any images, but the word “Open” suggests that the product may offer some sort of ambient listening experience, allowing outside sounds to be heard alongside your audio instead of blocking them out. While having this feature provides you with better awareness and potentially comfort, it also denies use of noise cancellation.
Nothing isn’t the first brand to explore this concept. Sony’s LinkBuds, the Boat Airdopes ProGear, and the Bose Ultra Wireless Open Earbuds are among those embracing the approach.
It will be interesting to see how Nothing pulls off this product, which is designed around the idea of ambient sounds—a concept that has received mixed reviews from the audience. While there’s no official confirmation on the release date, Nothing has an event slated for early September alongside the IFA expo in Berlin. Also, the IMDA listing suggests that the product will be launched globally, rather than being limited to the UK and India.