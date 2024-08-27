Nothing Might Be Working on Open Earbuds

Why Trust Techopedia
nothing-might-be-working-on-open-earbuds
Key Takeaways

  • Nothing appears to be working on a new audio product called Ear Open.
  • The name suggests that the product may make it easier to listen to ambient audio.
  • The product might be launched at the IFA event.

Nothing’s next audio product might be the Ear Open. 

The UK brand is no stranger to earbuds and recently released the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a), both of which have received decent reviews from consumers. Now, a new regulatory listing at the IMDA, spotted by 91mobiles, suggests that the Ear Open is on its way.

The listing doesn’t include any images, but the word “Open” suggests that the product may offer some sort of ambient listening experience, allowing outside sounds to be heard alongside your audio instead of blocking them out. While having this feature provides you with better awareness and potentially comfort, it also denies use of noise cancellation

Nothing isn’t the first brand to explore this concept. Sony’s LinkBuds, the Boat Airdopes ProGear, and the Bose Ultra Wireless Open Earbuds are among those embracing the approach.

It will be interesting to see how Nothing pulls off this product, which is designed around the idea of ambient sounds—a concept that has received mixed reviews from the audience. While there’s no official confirmation on the release date, Nothing has an event slated for early September alongside the IFA expo in Berlin. Also, the IMDA listing suggests that the product will be launched globally, rather than being limited to the UK and India.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Blockchain

What Is Pavel Durov’s Net Worth in 2024?

Maria Webb6 hours
dummy_img
e-Commerce

Top 4 Fintech Payment Innovations Disrupting Banking in 2024

Linda Rosencrance8 hours
dummy_img
Phones

Finding the Android 14 Easter Egg & More Features & Tips

Neil C. Hughes9 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Career Paths

6 Best Leadership Courses to Boost Your Management Skills

Linda Rosencrance9 hoursTech Journalist
dummy_img
Gaming

Deadlock Tier List: Ranking All Heroes Available Now

Jesse Lennox9 hoursGames Writer
dummy_img
Stocks

Who Owns TikTok & Its Parent Company ByteDance?

Nicole Willing11 hoursTechnology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN