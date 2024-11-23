Nvidia CEO Calls for Tech Cooperation Amid US China Tensions

Key takeaways

  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang advocates for worldwide cooperation despite rising US-China tensions.
  • US export restrictions have forced Nvidia to modify its product strategy in China.
  • Nvidia continues to grow in sovereign AI markets, remaining a key player in US national security.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang urged international cooperation amid concerns over renewed US-China tensions under President-elect Donald Trump.

As the leading AI chipmaker, Nvidia has been forced to adjust its product offerings in China due to tech sales restrictions imposed during Trump’s first term and continued by President Biden.

On November 23, after receiving an honorary degree in engineering from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Huang acknowledged China’s significant role in advancing AI, Bloomberg reports. He highlighted the university’s key position in China’s input to global scientific research and its impact on AI.

Huang praised open research as a vital method of international collaboration and stressed its importance in scientific progress. He also mentioned Nvidia’s presence in China, with offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, and motivated students during the ceremony to consider careers at Nvidia.

Nvidia CEO Confident in Sustained Partnerships

During his visit to Hong Kong, Huang expressed confidence that cooperation would continue. He emphasized that, regardless of the new administration, Nvidia would maintain adherence to laws and policies while advancing technology and serving customers globally.

However, earlier in the week, Huang stated that Nvidia would follow any decisions made by a second Trump administration, stressing the company’s commitment to fully complying with all regulations.

Despite challenges posed by US export controls on China, which have reduced sales to the country, Nvidia is experiencing growth in sovereign AI markets. The company remains a key player in US national security, with potential policy shifts under a second Trump administration possibly benefiting Nvidia.

