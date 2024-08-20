Nvidia G-Sync Monitors will No Longer Need Special Hardware

Nvidia and MediaTek have teamed up to bring G-Sync gaming technology to more affordable monitors.
Gamescom 2024 kicked off with Nvidia announcing a partnership with MediaTek to integrate G-Sync technology into MediaTek devices.
This collaboration will reportedly deliver better image quality, clearer motion, lower lag, more accurate colors, and other benefits to MediaTek devices. You can expect the following from MediaTek G-Sync scalers:
- Variable Refresh Rate
- Variable Overdrive
- 12-bit Color Accuracy
- Ultra-Low Motion Blur
- Low-latency HDR
- Reflex Analyzer
- Pulsar
The Nvidia Reflex Analyzer is an interesting addition, as it’s one of the main things differentiating G-Sync displays from AMD’s FreeSync. Additionally, the G-Sync Pulsar is another significant addition. This recently released technology enhances variable refresh rate (VRR) gaming monitors with 4X motion clarity, resulting in smoother gameplay.
Nvidia has announced three monitors that will leverage MediaTek’s G-Sync scaler: the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNR, the Acer Predator XB273U F5, and the AOC AGON PRO AG276QSG2. These monitors all feature a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, a 360Hz refresh rate, and HDR support.
MediaTek’s G-Sync scaler eliminates the need for a dedicated G-Sync module on premium monitors. As a result, upcoming gaming monitors will be available at more attractive price points.