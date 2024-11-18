NVIDIA’s Blackwell AI Chip Rollout Might Face Setbacks Due to Overheating

Key Takeaways

  • NVIDIA's powerful new Blackwell AI chips are overheating when packed into data center server racks.
  • The company has had to repeatedly redesign the server racks with suppliers to try to resolve the issues.
  • Major NVIDIA cloud customers like Meta, Google, and Microsoft could face setbacks getting Blackwell-powered AI infrastructure deployed.

NVIDIA’s powerful new Blackwell AI chips are facing overheating issues in data center racks, which may cause delays for major customers.

NVIDIA has apparently run into some technical snags with its Blackwell AI chips. The cutting-edge processors, already delayed from their initial launch window, are now grappling with overheating issues when implemented in data center server racks, according to a report from The Information.

Sources told the publication that the Blackwell GPUs overheat when packed together in server racks designed to hold up to 72 of the chips at once. Apparently, NVIDIA has had to go back to its suppliers multiple times requesting redesigns of these racks in an attempt to get the heat situation under control.

A company spokesperson suggested the issues weren’t uncommon, telling Reuters that “NVIDIA is working with leading cloud service providers as an integral part of our engineering team and process. The engineering iterations are normal and expected.”

Whatever the circumstances, the overheating setbacks could stymie rollout plans for major Blackwell customers like Meta, Google, and Microsoft. NVIDIA had previously stated the chips would ship a few months following the initial announcement in March before hitting these delays.

The overheating issue isn’t totally surprising given the monstrous performance NVIDIA is promising with Blackwell. These new GPUs essentially glue together two chips the size of NVIDIA’s previous offerings into one mega processor that can be a whopping 30 times faster for AI workloads like large language models.

More performance means more power draw and more heat generation. And getting that heat dissipation equation right will be critical for NVIDIA’s data center partners to maximize AI capabilities.

While NVIDIA navigates these pains, competitors like AMD will be looking to capitalize on any opening in the white-hot AI hardware market.

This is not the first time NVIDIA has run into delays. In August, the company reportedly encountered “design flaws” that were expected to push the release of the chips by at least three months. CEO Jensen Huang himself acknowledged the issue in October, announcing the company was back on track.

Black Friday Store Hours 2024: 70+ U.S. Stores Opening Times

8 Best Websites to Download Free EPUB Books in 2024

Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next: An Android & iOS Challenger?

5 Sonic Games That Got Canceled & Why They Were Axed

GOOG vs. GOOGL: Which Google Stock Symbol Should I Use?

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

