Obsidian’s Avowed Will Have Five-Day Early Release Period for $90

Key Takeaways

  • Avowed’s Premium Edition offers early access, allowing players to unlock the game five days ahead of the standard release.
  • Priced at $90, the Premium Edition includes bonus skins, a digital art book, and a soundtrack.
  • The game will also launch on the Battle.net app, enabling players to use WoW tokens to reduce costs.

While Obsidian’s upcoming first-person RPG Avowed may have been delayed past its original release date, gamers who shell out extra will get to play the game earlier via a substantial early-release period.

Avowed might just be the thing to scratch the itch for first-person RPG fans who were left underwhelmed by Bethesda’s long-awaited Starfield.

While the game is set to launch on February 18 2025 – delayed from the original November date to create some space in a packed late-2024 release calendar – players will be able to gain access to Obsidian’s latest five days early with a $90 Premium Edition purchase.

As announced by Avowed’s Pre-Order trailer, the game’s Premium Edition comes with an early launch period and Premium skins, plus a digital artbook and soundtrack.

While gaining early access to a completed game by paying more is a controversial subject among gamers, Obsidian has amassed many die-hard RPG fans, and more than a few will likely flock to the Premium Edition of Avowed.

As the latest game to take place in Obsidian’s Eora setting, longtime Pillars of Eternity fans have extra incentive to seek out Avowed at launch. But in an unexpected development, so too do World of Warcraft players.

While Avowed will be releasing in the expected formats – Xbox Series X/S and Windows – Activision Blizzard’s acquisition of Obsidian means that the game will also be playable via the Blizzard.net launcher.

As others have recently pointed out, players with enough WoW Tokens will be able to exchange the in-game currency for Battle.net balance, effectively unlocking Avowed for free.

The catch here is that WoW Tokens come with a costly real-world price tag in their own right, but players who have already amassed a collection could be in luck. 

With several months to go before Avowed launches in February 2025, some careful WoW auction house bargaining could result in cutting down on Avowed’s launch price, which could be a real boon for players looking to dive into that five-day-long early launch.

