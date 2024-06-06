Olympic Committee Announced Partnership To Combat Corruption in Esports

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) have announced a new collaboration to address integrity issues in esports.
The partnership involves the IOC’s Olympic Movement Unit for the Prevention of the Manipulation of Competitions (OM Unit PMC) and ESIC working closely to exchange information, expertise, and best practices to combat corruption and misconduct in esports.
The OM Unit PMC, known for its dedication to protecting sports from corruption, will partner with ESIC, the global authority on esports integrity. The collaboration will share insights and develop strategies to enhance integrity in esports competitions. ESIC will serve as an advisory body to the IOC and OM Unit PMC, offering guidance on esports matters.
Friedrich Martens, Head of the OM Unit PMC at the IOC, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, especially as the IOC plans to organize esports competitions. He also highlighted the need for comprehensive information and intelligence to ensure these competitions remain free from manipulation.
“We are very happy about this letter of collaboration formalizing the long-standing communication between ESIC and the OM Unit PMC, particularly as esports is a developing area,” Martens said.
Stephen Hanna, CEO of ESIC, also praised the collaboration as a significant milestone for the global esports industry. He noted that the partnership underscores the critical nature of ESIC’s mission and provides assurance that its efforts meet the evolving challenges to competitive integrity in esports.
Hanna anticipated working with the IOC to support its ambitious esports initiatives. He noted that this collaboration further validates the critical nature of ESIC’s mission and provides the industry with additional assurance that ESIC’s work addresses the evolving challenges to competitive integrity in esports.