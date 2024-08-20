OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Deliver Higher Quality and Smarter ANC for $180

Why Trust Techopedia
news/oneplus-buds-pro-3-deliver-higher-quality-and-smarter-anc-for-180
Key Takeaways

  • OnePlus has released the Buds Pro 3.
  • They offer a better sound and adaptive ANC.
  • They're available now for $180.

As promised, OnePlus has refreshed its higher-end wireless earbuds with the Buds Pro 3.

The previously teased buds still have dual drivers, but each 11mm woofer now has two magnets that promise more power and an updated diaphragm. Higher frequencies, meanwhile, get an upgrade through 6mm tweeters whose new diaphragms and flat voice coils promise to bring out more detail.

Each bud also has dual Dynaudio-tuned DACs that help process information from the woofers and tweeters, promising a better sound without crosstalk.

OnePlus also boasts of upgraded adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) in the Buds Pro 3. Like what you find in some competing earbuds, the ANC can ramp up or down depending on the level of ambient sound (up to 50dB).

The technology theoretically extends battery life. You’ll get an estimated six hours of listening with adaptive ANC turned on, and 25.5 hours when you include the redesigned charging case. A 10-minute charge is enough to provide five hours of listening.

Other improvements include the combination of pinch and slide controls from the standard Buds 3, Google Spatial Audio, Fast Pair on Android, and up-to-the-minute Bluetooth 5.4 support.

OnePlus is selling the Buds Pro 3 now for $180 in North America, £199 in the UK, and €199 in Europe. They come to India on August 23rd for ₹11,999.

Whether or not the Buds Pro 3 make sense depends on your choice of phone and the deals you can get. The higher quality should make them more appealing for general use, especially if you weren’t fond of the bass-heavy Pro 2. The price also makes them some of the most affordable brand-new wireless earbuds in this category.

However, OnePlus is updating its more advanced buds soon after Samsung released the Galaxy Buds Pro 3, and mere days after Google introduced the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Both have tight integration with their brands’ respective phone lineups. Apple users already have a good option in the AirPods Pro 2. All of those alternatives cost significantly more, though, and might be problematic if you don’t want to tie yourself to any one phone maker.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Blockchain

How Will Stablecoins Impact Cross-Border Payments?

Linda Rosencrance54 seconds
dummy_img
Data Science

5 Best Python Data Visualization Libraries To Use in 2024

Linda Rosencrance50 mins
dummy_img
Gaming

Call of Duty Games in Order: Play the Series Chronologically and by Release Date

Callum Self18 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Gambling

Paul Gascoigne Interview: Don’t Compare Me to Foden or Grealish… There’s Only One Gazza!

Owen Fulda22 hoursHead of PR
dummy_img
Software Development

What is Blooket? Is it a Good Teaching Tool?

Neil C. Hughes1 daySenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Big Tech

Google Monopoly Ruling: Expert Analysis

Franklin Okeke1 dayTechnology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN