OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Deliver Higher Quality and Smarter ANC for $180

As promised, OnePlus has refreshed its higher-end wireless earbuds with the Buds Pro 3.
The previously teased buds still have dual drivers, but each 11mm woofer now has two magnets that promise more power and an updated diaphragm. Higher frequencies, meanwhile, get an upgrade through 6mm tweeters whose new diaphragms and flat voice coils promise to bring out more detail.
Each bud also has dual Dynaudio-tuned DACs that help process information from the woofers and tweeters, promising a better sound without crosstalk.
OnePlus also boasts of upgraded adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) in the Buds Pro 3. Like what you find in some competing earbuds, the ANC can ramp up or down depending on the level of ambient sound (up to 50dB).
The technology theoretically extends battery life. You’ll get an estimated six hours of listening with adaptive ANC turned on, and 25.5 hours when you include the redesigned charging case. A 10-minute charge is enough to provide five hours of listening.
Other improvements include the combination of pinch and slide controls from the standard Buds 3, Google Spatial Audio, Fast Pair on Android, and up-to-the-minute Bluetooth 5.4 support.
OnePlus is selling the Buds Pro 3 now for $180 in North America, £199 in the UK, and €199 in Europe. They come to India on August 23rd for ₹11,999.
Whether or not the Buds Pro 3 make sense depends on your choice of phone and the deals you can get. The higher quality should make them more appealing for general use, especially if you weren’t fond of the bass-heavy Pro 2. The price also makes them some of the most affordable brand-new wireless earbuds in this category.
However, OnePlus is updating its more advanced buds soon after Samsung released the Galaxy Buds Pro 3, and mere days after Google introduced the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Both have tight integration with their brands’ respective phone lineups. Apple users already have a good option in the AirPods Pro 2. All of those alternatives cost significantly more, though, and might be problematic if you don’t want to tie yourself to any one phone maker.