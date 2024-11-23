OpenAI Backs Research to Help AI Navigate Moral Questions

Key takeaways

  • OpenAI funds Duke's "Research AI Morality" to forecast human moral decisions by 2025.
  • The project is part of a $1 million, three-year initiative to improve AI's ethical awareness.
  • It's unclear if AI can capture morality's complexities due to ethical and cultural biases.

OpenAI funds Duke University’s “Research AI Morality” project, which aims to explore AI’s ability to foresee human moral choices by 2025.

An IRS filing (via TechCrunch) reveals that OpenAI’s nonprofit division provided funding for the project, which is a component of a broader $1 million, three-year initiative to improve AI’s ethical awareness.

Details about the “morality” research funded by OpenAI remain limited. Walter Sinnott-Armstrong, an expert in applied ethics, and Jana Schaich Borg lead the project. Sinnott-Armstrong, known for his work in moral psychology and neuroscience, has tackled real-world issues like creating fair algorithms for organ transplant allocation.

According to the press release, Duke researchers are developing systems to anticipate human ethical decisions across areas such as medicine, law, and business, building on work from the Moral Attitudes and Decisions Lab. Their studies, which include cross-cultural comparisons and aim to create tools like a “moral GPS,” have also influenced issues such as ventilator allocation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Limits of AI in Morality

It remains unclear whether existing technology can capture the challenges of moral understanding.

AI’s limitations arise from its training data sets, often reflecting cultural biases. Despite efforts to reduce biases like racism and sexism, progress in aligning LLMs with ethical standards has been limited.

In 2021, the Allen Institute for AI developed Ask Delphi to propose moral recommendations. While it could recognize fundamental moral issues, like cheating on an exam, it was influenced by slight changes in phrasing. It struggled with nuanced situations, approving harmful actions due to misleading adverbs like “sweetly” and “gently.”

Whether AI can or should align with human values is still unresolved, but its impact on moral decision-making could be significant. We’ll likely have to hold off until 2025 to see if the “moral AI” project progresses significantly.

