OpenAI Facing Landmark Copyright Infringement Lawsuit in India

Key Takeaways

  • ANI has filed a landmark lawsuit against OpenAI in India.
  • ANI claims fabricated content by ChatGPT damages its reputation, raising concerns over AI’s impact on journalism integrity.
  • OpenAI asserts that ChatGPT provides mechanisms for websites to opt out of data collection.

Asian News International (ANI), one of India’s largest news agencies, has filed a landmark lawsuit against OpenAI for copyright infringement.

ANI has accused the company of unlawfully using its content to train AI models and generating false information attributed to the agency, as per a report by TechCrunch. The 287-page suit, submitted to the Delhi High Court, marks the first such legal challenge in India and highlights growing global scrutiny of AI companies’ use of copyrighted material.

Case Details and Allegations

ANI’s lawsuit alleges that OpenAI’s practices violate copyright laws, citing instances where ChatGPT falsely attributed fabricated interviews, including one with opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, to the agency. ANI argues these inaccuracies damage its reputation and pose risks of spreading misinformation that could lead to public disorder. During an initial hearing, Justice Amit Bansal issued a summons to OpenAI but declined an injunction, noting the case’s complexity. OpenAI confirmed ChatGPT no longer accesses ANI’s website, but ANI insists public availability does not equate to permission for exploitation.

OpenAI, represented by counsel Amit Sibal, contends that copyright laws don’t protect factual data and maintains that ChatGPT allows websites to opt out of data collection. The Microsoft-backed firm also argued the lawsuit lacks jurisdiction as it has no servers in India.

Broader Implications

ANI’s lawsuit comes amid mounting global pressure on AI firms over copyright practices. OpenAI faces over a dozen similar lawsuits in the U.S., along with cases in Canada and Germany. ANI’s legal team emphasized that the unchecked use of copyrighted content by AI companies raises concerns for the integrity of news and public trust.

The court plans to appoint an independent expert to assess the copyright implications of AI systems training on publicly available content. The next hearing is scheduled for January, where technical aspects of content dissemination across platforms will also be examined.

This case could set a critical precedent for how AI firms operate in India, the world’s most populous nation and a rapidly growing digital economy.

