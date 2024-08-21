OpenAI Partners With Condé Nast in Major Content Agreement

On August 20, OpenAI partnered with Condé Nast, the publisher of renowned magazines such as Vogue, The New Yorker, and GQ.
This collaboration will see Condé Nast’s content integrated into OpenAI’s platforms, including its newly launched AI-powered search engine, SearchGPT.
Roger Lynch, CEO of Condé Nast, announced the multi-year partnership to widen the media company’s content reach. For OpenAI, the collaboration ensures its search engine produces accurate, real-time information for user queries.
Condé Nast partners with OpenAI, joining other major media like The Atlantic and Vox Media in embracing AI innovations for content creation and analysis. #AI #tech #innovation #OpenAI
This collaboration is the latest in a series of agreements OpenAI has made with big media companies.
Reacting to the latest development, OpenAI chief operating officer Brad Lightcap expressed the company’s commitment to working with news publishers, claiming that the move is “to ensure that as AI becomes more important in news discovery and delivery, it remains accurate, trustworthy, and respects quality journalism.”
OpenAI and Condé Nast did not share the financial details of their partnership.
Current Landscape of Content Deals
This deal is part of a growing trend of media companies teaming up with AI startups like OpenAI to negotiate content deals.
In a similar move, Perplexity AI launched a revenue-sharing model for publishers in July amid plagiarism claims. Major media outlets like Fortune, Time, and Der Spiegel joined its “Publishers Program.”
Earlier in June, OpenAI and Time magazine agreed on a multi-year deal. This lets OpenAI use Time’s articles, both current and historical, in ChatGPT to improve its responses.
The new partnership with Condé Nast follows the July launch of OpenAI’s SearchGPT prototype, its AI-powered search engine, and its response to Google Search.
The AI company said the search platform has been refined through feedback from individual testers and publishers, paving the way for a search platform that prioritizes search accuracy and an ad-free experience.
The company plans to add these features to ChatGPT soon.
Rising Lawsuits Against AI Firms on Content Theft
AI models are built on a vast amount of training data, but finding the appropriate content to use could be challenging for many startups. While companies like OpenAI have seen successes with these agreements, publishers have called out others for using content they don’t own to train their LLMs.
Several major media companies have filed lawsuits against AI firms like Anthropic, accusing them of content theft. While some organizations opt for litigation, Condé Nast has chosen to collaborate.
Media companies are not the only entities taking steps against the spate of AI writing.
Recall that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) set some serious limitations on AI usage in scriptwriting in agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) after going on strike in 2023.