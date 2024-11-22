OpenAI Plans to Take on Google Search With a Browser

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI may build a web browser of its own.
  • The web browser could revolve around ChatGPT and other experiences based on generative AI.
  • This comes as a challenge to Google, which is already facing opposition from the DOJ for its alleged monopoly on web searches.

OpenAI could be building its own web browser with the likely intention to promote its newly launched search tool built into ChatGPT. 

Google’s dominance in online search is under a series of threats. In addition to the US Department of Justice seeking to break up Google into smaller entities, it has been facing heat from AI chatbots, including ChatGPT and Perplexity, that can now surface real-time search results from the web. Now, ChatGPT’s maker OpenAI could be taking it a notch further and working on challenging Google on a whole new front by developing a web browser. 

Nothing is set in stone yet, but OpenAI is reported to be contemplating making a web browser that counters Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, the world’s most used web browsers. The AI company is supposedly looking to create a browser that is built around its hero chatbot, ChatGPT, as the core functionality, The Information (via Reuters) reported. 

OpenAI is likely to outsource the task and has held talks with several web development agencies, including Condé Nast, Eventbrite, Priceline, and Redfin, the report said. It has also received proposals and mock designs for the web browser, though has yet to finalize a vendor. 

With its search engine in place, OpenAI is also unlikely to rely on Google to serve search results to users, should the web browser come to exist. This is likely to dent Google further, which is already predicted to suffer a slump in search queries by a quarter over the next two years, as per research firm Gartner

Google itself is beefing up its arsenal with AI products that make searching easier. Google’s AI assistant on Android devices has been replaced by one that is powered by its own Gemini machine learning models and should encourage more people to conduct more conversational searches without relying on keywords. 

That, of course, will only be of use to Google if it continues to own Android and Search. Earlier this week, the US DOJ submitted its remedies in a court that previously ruled that Google had a monopoly over search. As part of its remedies, the DOJ has insisted Google divest its stakes in Android, a leading source for web traffic that goes directly to Google, and share data related to search results so it does not remain the sole entity using it for more personalized ads on the internet.

