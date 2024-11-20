OpenAI Rolls Out Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT on Web

OpenAI now offers ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode on the web, enabling voice interactions directly in the browser.
Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil revealed the release on X:
Rolling out to ChatGPT paid users this week: Advanced Voice Mode on web! 😍
We launched Advanced Voice Mode in our iOS and Android apps in September, and just recently brought them to our desktop apps (https://t.co/vVRYHXsbPD)—now we’re excited to add web to the mix. This means… pic.twitter.com/HtG5Km2OGh
— Kevin Weil 🇺🇸 (@kevinweil) November 19, 2024
OpenAI launched Advanced Voice Mode in September for iOS and Android apps and has since expanded to desktop apps. Now, users can engage with ChatGPT via voice in their browsers.
The update leverages GPT-4’s audio features for seamless, live conversations. The model interprets speech speed and emotion, allowing for nuanced interactions, interruptions, and information recall. ChatGPT provides nine unique voices, each with a particular tone and character.
Starting Voice Mode on ChatGPT Web
To start a voice conversation on the web, select the Voice icon in the bottom-right corner of ChatGPT’s input window and allow your browser to access the microphone. After initiating the conversation, a blue orb will appear.
The feature is available this week for Plus, Enterprise, Teams, and Edu subscribers. Plus and Team subscribers have a daily limit, which may change over time. OpenAI will alert users when they have a quarter of an hour left for the day. Free users will soon get a monthly preview, accessing the new option.
This update makes AI interactions more personal and engaging, expanding ChatGPT’s applications. It’s part of OpenAI’s strategy to democratize AI access and boost user engagement.