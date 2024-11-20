OpenAI Rolls Out Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT on Web

Why Trust Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI has launched ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode on the web.
  • The update enables nuanced interactions with nine distinct voices.
  • The feature is available for paid subscribers this week, with a preview for free users in the coming weeks.

OpenAI now offers ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode on the web, enabling voice interactions directly in the browser.

Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil revealed the release on X:

 

 

OpenAI launched Advanced Voice Mode in September for iOS and Android apps and has since expanded to desktop apps. Now, users can engage with ChatGPT via voice in their browsers.

The update leverages GPT-4’s audio features for seamless, live conversations. The model interprets speech speed and emotion, allowing for nuanced interactions, interruptions, and information recall. ChatGPT provides nine unique voices, each with a particular tone and character.

Starting Voice Mode on ChatGPT Web

To start a voice conversation on the web, select the Voice icon in the bottom-right corner of ChatGPT’s input window and allow your browser to access the microphone. After initiating the conversation, a blue orb will appear.

The feature is available this week for Plus, Enterprise, Teams, and Edu subscribers. Plus and Team subscribers have a daily limit, which may change over time. OpenAI will alert users when they have a quarter of an hour left for the day. Free users will soon get a monthly preview, accessing the new option.

This update makes AI interactions more personal and engaging, expanding ChatGPT’s applications. It’s part of OpenAI’s strategy to democratize AI access and boost user engagement.

 

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  5. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  6. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  8. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  9. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  10. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Review: Less Than Stellar Survival

Jasmine Mannan2 hours
dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris21 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing21 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes23 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris23 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas1 dayCrypto Journalist
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

10 Critical Infrastructure Cyberattacks That Show How Fragile We All Are

Ray Fernandez1 daySenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Network Management

8 Steps to Understanding IP Subnetting in 2024

Dale Janssen1 dayEditor

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN