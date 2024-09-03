OpenAI to Develop In-House AI Chips Using TSMC’s A16 Process

OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, is reportedly exploring the development of its own AI chips, with alleged plans to secure A16 production capacity. According to a report by United Daily News, OpenAI is allegedly moving forward with plans to develop its own AI chips.
The report states that OpenAI has secured production capacity from TSMC’s upcoming 1.6nm process node, known as A16, alongside Apple. OpenAI has reportedly chosen the A16 node over TSMC’s current N4 or N3 nodes.
The partnership may also involve collaboration with Broadcom and Marvell, existing TSMC customers.
These companies are expected to assist OpenAI in developing custom ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) chips, with plans to utilize TSMC’s 3nm family and the upcoming A16 process.
A16 is TSMC’s most advanced process node to date. The report details that mass production is slated for the second half of 2026, with initial production set to begin in Taiwan. Both Apple and OpenAI are among the first customers to reserve capacity.
The wait for the production in 2026 could lie in a broader strategic collaboration with Apple, which already integrates ChatGPT into its AI systems.
As Apple increasingly favors in-house technology, the development of new AI chips in partnership with OpenAI could align with its strategy to reduce reliance on external technologies like Google’s AI servers.
ChatGPT 4o is going to be integrated into Apple Intelligence. When the system knows you need a large language model that's more current and has more info it will go out to ChatGPT.
— Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) June 10, 2024
Recall that Apple introduced its personal intelligence system, Apple Intelligence, in June, which now includes ChatGPT, thus providing much clarity on OpenAI’s important role in Apple’s AI ecosystem.
OpenAI In-House Chip Tipped to Boost Sora’s Video-Generation Capabilities
OpenAI is reportedly exploring using TSMC’s advanced process nodes, which may be utilized for its Emmi process and AI chip development. This could potentially support the computing requirements of its AI models, including Sora.
Sora is an AI model that turns text into detailed video content. It uses powerful technology to improve its creation of videos from written descriptions.
Industry insiders are optimistic about Apple’s announced collaboration with OpenAI, suggesting that Sora could become a major feature of Apple’s AI offerings in the future.
The AI model is positioned as a “super application” in image creation and is predicted to increase user adoption and exponentially growing data volumes, driving substantial demand for data transmission and associated technologies.
All of these UNBELIEVABLE videos were created using Sora, the new AI model from OpenAI
Watch each one and see how it makes you feel…
I don't think it's crazy for me to say this going to shift Hollywood, social apps and media forever
Video #1
Prompt: The camera directly faces… pic.twitter.com/NJfphtGbWb
— GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) February 15, 2024
The continuous improvement of Sora’s capabilities is expected to boost Apple’s competitive edge in the AI market and drive growth in related industries, particularly networking and high-speed transmission. Optical communications will play an essential role in this evolution, potentially creating a surge in business opportunities.
As a partner of OpenAI, Apple stands to gain from the advancements in Sora’s computing power.