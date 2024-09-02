OpenAI’s ChatGPT User Base Doubles in Less Than a Year

OpenAI’s ChatGPT user base has grown to 200 million weekly, and 92% of Fortune 500 companies employ its products.
As confirmed by The Verge, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has seen its user base grow significantly. Over 200 million people use the platform weekly, up from 100 million reported in November 2023.
OpenAI disclosed that 92% of Fortune 500 firms now utilize its products. Moreover, the use of its automated API has surged, having doubled since the release of GPT-4o mini in July.
Chatbot Competition Heats Up
Since ChatGPT’s debut in November 2022, tech industry leaders like Microsoft, Meta, and Google have introduced their AI chat systems. Despite this competition, OpenAI’s user base has continued to expand.
By comparison, Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta’s AI assistant has exceeded 400 million monthly and 185 million weekly users, even though it has yet to be launched in the EU, UK, or Brazil. This suggests ChatGPT remains the leader among generative AI chatbots in a highly competitive market.
On August 29, OpenAI and Anthropic agreed to let the U.S. AI Safety Institute evaluate their AI models before public release to mitigate potential risks.
Meanwhile, Apple and Nvidia are reportedly exploring participation in OpenAI’s latest funding round, which could value the company at over $100 billion. If confirmed, they would join existing investors like Microsoft and Thrive Capital in supporting OpenAI’s growth.