Opera GX Gaming Browser Revamp Lets You Customize Most of the UI

Opera has overhauled its GX gaming web browser for the desktop with a new design that lets you customize just about every significant aspect of the interface — you might just match it to your PC setup.
The new UI revolves around a depth- and light-driven “Underwave” visual language as well as more customizations. On the start page alone, you can change the interface, background elements, and transparency. It’s meant to more closely replicate the interfaces you find in many of the games you play.
There are also next-generation official GX Mods that can change splash screens, fonts, effects, icons, and stickers. There’s a new way to manage mods, too, so you can quickly turn them on or off (including whole presets) from the GX taskbar.
A new “Focus Mode” changes the overall contrast of Opera GX fonts to make them easier to read. Gamers can also enable a MidnightFX shader meant to reduce eye strain across whole websites, not just the browser.
Opera also says it revamped the underlying engine to be more responsive and use fewer resources. You can easily spot tabs with video calls to close them before you switch back to gameplay.
You can download Opera GX now for Mac and Windows.
Why a Major Opera GX Update?
The extra effort devoted to Opera GX may seem odd, particularly if you’re the sort of gamer who just closes the browser during sessions.
However, Product Director Maciej Kocemba told Techopedia and other attendees at a recent event that GX is particularly popular in some regions. Opera has seen 27% year-over-year growth with 30 million active users, particularly in countries like Greece, Portugal, and Sweden. There’s an audience for this, particularly in countries where computer gaming has an outsized audience compared to console and mobile.
The software already has some tools that can be useful for some gamers, such as resource limiters and quick access to services like Discord and Twitch. The refresh theoretically helps the overall experience match those features, not to mention your RGB-lit gaming PC.