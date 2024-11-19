Oura Secures $75M Investment from Dexcom, Valuation Hits $5B

Finnish smart ring maker Oura Health has secured a $75 million investment from medical device giant Dexcom Inc. as part of a partnership deal.
This new funding takes Oura’s valuation to over $5 billion, up from its previous $2.6 billion valuation in the Series C round two years ago
The partnership aims to turn the tables on metabolic health management by fusing Dexcom’s glucose biosensor data with Oura Ring’s health metrics, the companies said in a press release on Tuesday.
The first stage of this partnership will involve app integration, expected in early 2025, which will enable data sharing between Dexcom and Oura products.
Oura, founded in 2013, has been making waves in the fitness tech market since rolling out its first smart ring in 2015.
In recent years, the company has rolled out several iterations of its flagship product, with the latest model released in October. This release was followed by a $96 million contract deal from the Pentagon which will see Oura supply its smart rings to U.S. military personnel.
The company has racked up sales of 2.5 million rings to date and is gearing up to double its annual sales to approximately $500 million in 2024.
Despite this impressive run, Oura faces competition in the growing wearable health tech market, projected to expand from $157 billion in 2024 to a staggering $1.7 trillion by 2032. It’s up against the likes of Fitbit, now owned by Google, and Samsung who offer a range of smartwatches and fitness trackers.
While the health ring wearable market is relatively new, the Oura-Dexcom partnership could help raise the bar for health tech innovation and potentially give the company an edge in the market.