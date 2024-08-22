$PAAL Crypto Aims to Unite AI, Discord & Telegram Under One Bot

An AI chatbot that can run Telegram and Discord, with a crypto token attached for staking and governance? That’s the promise of PAAL AI.
PAAL AI is a blockchain-based chatbot ecosystem that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) to offer personalized AI assistants for crypto users. The bots perform crypto-related tasks for users of crypto groups, taking on tasks usually reserved for human intelligence.
Some of the end-to-end tasks performed by this technology are natural language understanding (NLU), data analysis, image recognition, and decision-making. Significantly, PAAL AI works on OpenAI’s GPT-4.
The AI assistants developed for PAAL AI connect with social media platforms such as Telegram and Discord, and moderators or users can train their AI models with data sets for specific types of chatbots.
Is PAAL AI a Solution For Crypto Users?
Among PAAL AI’s major offerings is MyPaal, a bot for Discord and Telegram that observes user behaviors and patterns to aim to provide the best service.
According to the team, MyPaal works as a ‘chatbot, a moderator, a researcher, and a community manager at the same time’, a claim which may make it a universal tool for managing crypto-related tasks. It can also be trained on different content types, such as text documents, images, and videos.
Other tools in the sandbox include AutoPaal, which conducts research and analysis to help users make crypto trading decisions and can link to data platforms and crypto news outlets, generating graphics and graphs along the way.
AutoPaalX is specifically geared as a trade enhancer bot, offering suggestions for those who dare get an AI assist in their trades.
There is also PaalX, an artificial intelligence-based trade and wallet management tool that can be linked to decentralized exchanges (DEXs), research tools, and social media. Users can swap and transfer tokens, track their crypto portfolios, analyze profits and losses, check token metrics, and trade trending tokens.
The tool also supports automated trading through stop-loss and limit orders connected to self-custody wallets.
Buyer beware as to whether it is wise to hand over your trading to bots, but tools such as these were always going to be a natural consequence of the non-stop train of AI.
PAAL AI’s Upcoming Tools
In addition, PAAL AI provides Paal as a Service (PaaS), an AI model that can be customized for different sectors, such as crypto trading, online betting, or non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
For example, a decentralized exchange platform such as Uniswap or SushiSwap could deploy PAAL AI to create bots specifically for their services.
Branding a personal MyPaalBot costs 1 ethereum (ETH), and adding more features or voices incurs additional charges. PaaS also provides several white-label services, such as branded Twitter bots and alert bots for trading and staking platforms.
In addition to its AI-driven solutions, PAAL AI has deployed two NFT collections: the “AI Odyssey: The Beta Bots” and the “PAAL Xclusive NFT Collection.”
The former contains 213 pieces of digital art, each symbolizing a particular stage in the development of artificial intelligence. The second set is focused on incentives like zero trading fees, special features, and passive income streams.
The PAAL Token
The native token of the PAAL AI ecosystem is PAAL, an ERC20 token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The token is used for payment and staking, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens and a circulating supply of 799,999,800 tokens.
A 4% tax is applied to the buying and selling of PAAL tokens, which is then distributed across marketing, user acquisition, development, team incentives, and ecosystem support.
Last week, holders’ selling caused a sharp decline in the price of PAAL. The selling, which followed a 21 percent increase in PAAL earlier this month, caused a sharp market drop, with selling activity being the most intense in over four months.
At the time of writing, PAAL is priced at $0.1715, down 12% over the last seven days or 41% in the last month. However, it is still up 311% over the last year.
The Bottom Line
It’s a combination of crypto, AI, and the chat services most traders and holders use along the way — Discord, Telegram, and Twitter. Will PAAL become part of the conversation?
Time will tell, but PAAL is certainly hitting the Venn Diagram of some of the big topics in crypto today.