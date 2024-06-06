Path of Exile 2: Release Date, Platforms, Features, and More

Released in 2013, Path of Exile could easily be mistaken for the true Diablo 3 by anyone not in the know. It used its own world, characters, classes, and lore but was built on the utterly addictive loop of mowing down hordes of foes, collecting gear, leveling up, and repeating over and over.
After years of updates and expansions, developer Grinding Gear Games has finally decided to make a proper sequel. The loot-drenched action RPG Path of Exile 2 isn’t looking to reinvent the wheel for the sequel, but will it be enough for players who have spent years in the first game to make the jump?
What is Path of Exile 2?
Free to Play, 100 New Maps, Side-Quests
Like its predecessor, Path of Exile 2 will be a free-to-play isometric action RPG with a heavy focus on looting and leveling your character. The loop is all about fighting, getting stronger, wearing better gear, and fighting harder enemies to get even better loot.
You will pick your starting class and unlock hundreds of skills on the skill tree that make your character uniquely yours. Aside from the main quest, you can go into various dungeons, play missions, build a personal hideout, and take part in all the seasonal activities and challenges.
Path of Exile 2: The new equipment base
Path of Exile 2 was originally planned to be another expansion to the first game but was spun off into a proper sequel when the developers realized the scope had gotten too big.
Alongside the new story, combat is getting reworked, the endgame will get 100 new maps and bosses, and the number of character classes is increasing to 12.
The sequel will have its own questline that takes place 20 years after the first game. All we really know for now is that a new enemy force has appeared after the death of Kitava.
When Does Path of Exile 2 Come Out?
Closed Beta from June 7, 2024
There is no hint yet of the full Path of Exile 2 release date. That said, you will be able to play the game this year since a closed beta is scheduled for June 7, 2024.
There’s no way to sign up or register for the beta right now, but you can enter your email on the official site to be sent updates about the beta directly.
What Consoles/Platforms Will Path of Exile 2 be Available for?
PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC
The Path of Exile 2 platforms are PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It is a current-gen exclusive, meaning PS4 and Xbox One players won’t be able to play the sequel on that hardware.
Is Path of Exile 2 Cross-platform?
Cross-platform, Cross-progression, Local Co-op
The first game wasn’t there yet, but Path of Exile 2 brings full cross-platform and cross-progression — and game director Jonathan Roger promises local co-op on the same console.
Path of Exile 2 Trailers
We need to reach back into history, but Path of Exile 2 was revealed over four years ago now at Exilecon with its first trailer.
Unlike a lot of reveal trailers, it isn’t just CGI but has real gameplay as well.
You can see multiple Path of Exile 2 classes fighting new enemies and various environments that all suggest the game could be arriving somewhat soon. However, the trailer lists no date and four years later we still don’t have one.
Trailer 2 came a year later and was very similar to the first. You hear a little bit of lore, see some gameplay, and end with no word on when to expect the game.
Trailer 3 shows off a higher level of production on cutscenes and story, plus names a couple of the new classes you can look forward to playing as. Mainly, this trailer is all about the horrific bosses.
Why Fans Are Excited for Path of Exile 2
The initial excitement of Path of Exile was built upon Diablo fans — being disappointed with the direction that the third game took.
However, Path of Exile grew to such an extent that many consider it far superior to even Diablo 4.
After over ten years of support, fans are more than ready for an upgrade to Path of Exile 2. Simply adding new classes and skills to the already deep pool of customization options, not to mention the new story and endgame content, almost guarantees hundreds of hours of dungeon crawling from launch.
Path of Exile is something of a lifestyle game. Based on how well the developers treated the first, there’s little doubt Path of Exile 2 won’t deliver.
Path of Exile 2 Price
Free to play
Path of Exile 2 will be a free-to-play game just like the original. All expansions will be free, and the team vows to keep the game from ever becoming “pay to win.” Also, anything you decide to purchase in either game will be shared in the other.
The Bottom Line
As a free-to-play action RPG, Path of Exile 2 is poised to once again steal Blizzard’s thunder. Diablo 4 had decent reception at launch but has since been bleeding players to terrible roadmaps and monetization practices.
Path of Exile 2 looks like it is adding more, charging less, and focusing on the fun. If you were ever slightly interested in a Diablo-like experience, Path of Exile 2 might be the best place to start.