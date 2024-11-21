Pepe Unchained Presale Hits $40M Amid Whale Investments and Tier-1 Listing Rumors

Key Takeaways

  • $PEPU raised over $40 million, averaging $1.6 million daily.
  • Large-scale purchases, including a $230,000 transaction, signal strong confidence.
  • Platforms like Binance or Coinbase could trigger exponential gains.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) broke the $40M presale milestone with daily funding of $1.6M. Could a tier-1 listing drive more gains?

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has reached a significant milestone, surpassing $40 million in its presale funding with an average daily raise of $1.6 million over the past week. Investors are flocking to $PEPU ahead of its tier-1 exchange listing, scheduled for 22 days from now.

The presale price of $0.012891 per token has fueled speculation that early investors could see more gains. The surge in funding since November 13 is attributed to announcing the presale’s closing date.

Adding to Pepe Unchained’s growing momentum, whale investors are making substantial moves that underline their confidence in the project. It involves two significant transactions verified on Etherscan, totaling over $230,000 in $PEPU token purchases.

  • Transaction 1: 54.39575 ETH ($169,418.08)
  • Transaction 2: 19.985 ETH ($62,244.21)
Ethereum Transaction Hash (Txhash) Details | Etherscan
Ethereum Transaction Hash (Txhash) Details | Etherscan
Ethereum Transaction Hash (Txhash) Details | Etherscan
Ethereum Transaction Hash (Txhash) Details | Etherscan

$PEPU Tops Google Search Trends

Pepe Unchained has gained online traction, surpassing established meme coins like Popcat ($POPCAT) in Google search volume. With Popcat maintaining a $1.6 billion market cap and a strong presence in the meme coin space, $PEPU’s rapid rise in search interest reflects growing curiosity among investors.

Rising search trends often indicate increased investor sentiment, as heightened online activity typically signals growing interest in a project’s potential. For $PEPU, this spike in search volume suggests that more investors are exploring the project, driven by its presale success and upcoming tier-1 exchange listing.

Pepe Unchained searches | Source: Google Trends
Pepe Unchained searches | Source: Google Trends

The broader crypto market, led by Bitcoin’s ($BTC) recent all-time high of 97,100, has seen increased interest in meme coins, including Pepe Unchained.

What’s Next: Could $PEPU Hit Tier-1 Exchanges?

The buzz around Pepe Unchained’s exchange listing is building as the presale gains momentum. While the specific exchange remains undisclosed, platforms like Coinbase and Binance are strong contenders. A Coinbase listing could provide access to 105 million users, driving liquidity and visibility.

Historically, tier-1 listings have fueled growth for meme coins. While $PEPE saw a 94% weekly gain post-Coinbase debut, $PEPU’s strong presale performance and Layer-2 blockchain capabilities set it apart.

A Binance listing could further amplify $PEPU’s reach, leveraging the platform’s massive user base. $PEPU’s transparent tokenomics and substantial whale investments underscore its potential for sustained growth.

$PEPU Community Insights

Investors can connect their wallets on the project’s website and purchase with ETH, USDT, BNB, or even through card payments. Pepe Unchained has undergone audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, ensuring transparency and security for investors.

As the presale progresses, the Pepe Unchained community continues to grow across platforms like X (Twitter) and Telegram, providing real-time updates.

Visit Pepe Unchained page

