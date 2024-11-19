Perplexity AI Expands Offerings with New Shopping Tool

Amazon-backed AI startup Perplexity has stepped into the e-commerce space with the launch of its new shopping feature.
The tool, called “Perplexity Shopping,” is currently being rolled out to Pro subscribers in the U.S., with the aim of merging AI search capabilities and online shopping.
The company said in a blog post on Monday that the feature allows users to browse through product information and make purchases without leaving the Perplexity platform.
When users type in queries, the system comes up with product cards that display details on pricing and sellers. This setup enables consumers to weigh up their options without having to hop between different websites.
Perplexity Shopping also comes with a one-click checkout option for those who’ve saved their payment details. There is also a “Snap to Shop” feature the company said will let users track down products by uploading images, a feature similar to Amazon Lens visual search.
On product recommendations, Perplexity said it won’t make use of sponsored content which is a popular practice on other e-commerce platforms like eBay and Amazon. Rather, it will fall back on its AI system to sift through in-platform reviews to come up with suggestions.
To beef up its product listings, Perplexity has set up a Merchant Program, an initiative it claims will allow retailers to feed in more detailed product information to boost their visibility on the platform.
The move comes at a time when the AI-driven search market is heating up, with Google ramping up its AI search feature that offers AI overview for queries. OpenAI joined the fray by folding a search engine into its ChatGPT chatbot last month.
While Perplexity’s CEO Aravind Srinivas has talked up the company’s ambitions to evolve beyond a mere search tool, the success of this new shopping feature remains to be seen.