Pixel Watch 3 XL: What We Know About Google’s New Smartwatch

Pixel Watch 3 XL Leaks
  • Google Pixel Watch 3 XL leaks reveal a larger model with a bigger display and battery.
  • The new Pixel Watch 3 XL will have a 1.45-inch display and thicker body, introducing a new band attachment system.
  • Expected official launch later this year, with potential improvements in battery life and sensors.

The upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3 has been the subject of much speculation. New leaks have unveiled a larger model, the Pixel Watch 3 XL.

Contrary to earlier rumors suggesting a “Pro” version, Google is likely naming this larger Pixel Watch 3 XL variant, aligning with its flagship phone naming conventions.

Larger Display and Design Consistency

The leaked images were obtained by Steve H.Mcfly (OnLeaks on X) and Android Headlines. They indicate that the Pixel Watch 3 XL will feature a larger display, likely paired with a larger battery, but without significant changes to other specifications.

This differs from Google’s Pixel phone lineup, where “Pro” models include enhanced hardware and features. At its hardware event, Google is expected to unveil the new Pixel Watch models later this year officially, but these images offer an early look.

Unchanged Design Aesthetic

The Pixel Watch series has been praised for its elegant design, and the Pixel Watch 3 XL appears to maintain this aesthetic. The new renders provided by OnLeaks show that Google is sticking with the seamless, domed glass design reminiscent of a water droplet.

The digital crown remains on the right side, accompanied by a button above it. Despite retaining the same design language, the Pixel Watch 3 XL introduces some noteworthy changes.

Increased Size and Dimensions

One of the significant updates is the larger size of the Pixel Watch 3 XL. The display is expanding to 1.45 inches, up from the 1.2-inch display found on the Pixel Watch 3 and previous models.

The watch body will also be thicker, measuring 13.89mm, with overall dimensions of 45mm x 45mm x 13.89mm. This increase in size is likely to accommodate a larger battery and potentially more sensors, though specific details on these enhancements are not yet available.

New Band Attachment System

The Pixel Watch 3 XL will feature a new, larger band attachment system. This means bands from the Pixel Watch 3 and earlier models will not be compatible with the Pixel Watch 3 XL.

The leaked images show an updated version of the crafted leather band, suggesting some continuity in style but with modifications to fit the new attachment system.

What to Expect

As Google prepares for the official launch, the Pixel Watch 3 XL is poised to be a significant addition to its smartwatch lineup. It offers a larger display and possibly improved battery life and sensors.

Users upgrading from previous models will need new bands due to the updated attachment system. As the official unveiling approaches, more details are expected to emerge.

