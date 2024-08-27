PlayStation DualSense Edge Controllers Can Now be Customized in Windows

Sony’s refreshed PlayStation Accessories app now allows customizing DualSense Edge controllers entirely on a Windows PC.
Sony’s DualSense Edge controllers for the PlayStation 5 offer tons of customization options, including means to set trigger sensitivities, remapping any button, and multiple easily swappable button profiles. The customization features are now headed to Windows where you can change these settings directly on your PC, without having to go through the setup process on a PlayStation 5 console. The announcement comes just weeks after Sony opened support for its PS VR2 headset to virtual reality games through Steam on Windows.
Starting today PC gamers can unleash the full customizable power of the DualSense Edge controller directly on their computer.
With the PlayStation Accessories app, customize the controller’s settings and update its firmware directly from your Windows PC: https://t.co/QoPFGu8qC7 pic.twitter.com/FQHNkkfbSf
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 27, 2024
These features can be accessed through the client app, which has now been renamed as “PlayStation Accessories” from the previously less attractive but fitting title of “Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller.”
Like its older version, the PlayStation Accessories app lets you update the firmware for both the DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers. It’s available to download via PlayStation’s website and works on PCs with Windows 10 and 11.
The update Windows app is beneficial in two broad ways. Interacting with a mouse pointer makes customization much easier. Moreover, the updates make the DualSense Edge a viable option for users who want Sony’s controller for gaming on Windows without necessarily having to buy a PlayStation 5 — or waiting for the PlayStation 5 Pro.
The DualSense Edge is not only a better alternative to the standard DualSense, which is also supported on the Windows, but arguably also a better alternative to the Xbox Series X/S controller for PC gaming. The only downside is the $200 price tag, which may restrict it only to dedicated or professional gamers.