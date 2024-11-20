PlayStation Portal’s Latest Update Brings Cloud Gaming, Audio Enhancements

PlayStation has announced a new system software update for the PlayStation Portal remote player.
The update brings a range of improvements and new features. The update started rolling out on November 19 in select regions with a European release set for November 20.
Improvements and New Features
The update will enhance the audio experience, including adjustments to speaker volume at the minimum setting and new customization options for PlayStation Link devices. The update is set to introduce a beta version of a new feature that many fans have been asking for.
The company is releasing the beta version of cloud streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium members. This feature will allow users to stream select PS5 games directly to their PS Portal, even without owning a PS5 console. Over 120 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, such as Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, will be available for cloud streaming at up to 1080p/60fps.
Key features in the beta include:
- Streaming PS5 games from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog
- Support for DualSense wireless controller features, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers
- Cloud storage for game saves and progress, synced with PS5 consoles
Users must have a PlayStation Portal remote player, an active PlayStation Plus Premium membership, and a stable Wi-Fi connection with speeds of at least 5Mbps (recommended 13Mbps for 1080p streaming) to participate in the beta.
It is important to note that while the beta is a major step forward, some features are excluded at this stage such as Game Trials, streaming of PS Store-purchased games, and 3D audio. PS4 and PS3 games are also not supported in this initial offering.