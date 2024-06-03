Languagesx
PlayStation VR2 PC Adapter Launches August 7th

Key Takeaways

  • Sony is launching a $60 PlayStation VR2 PC adapter on August 7th.
  • This enables access to a wide range of Steam VR games, albeit without a few PS5-only features.
  • The headset is $100 off until June 12th.

Sony has confirmed that a long-anticipated PlayStation VR2 PC adapter will be available on August 7th for $60.

The add-on lets you use the PS5-oriented headset for the many VR games on Steam, including Valve’s own Half-Life: Alyx as well as Beat SaberPhasmophobia, and other well-known titles.

Sony warned that some console-specific features won’t be available on computers, including HDR visuals, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and more advanced haptics. You’ll still get the 2,000 x 2,040 per-eye resolution, though, as well as foveated rendering (where detail is sharpest where you look), finger detection, passthrough video, and 3D audio.

You’ll need a Windows PC with a DisplayPort 1.4 video connection to use the PlayStation VR2. Sony suggests a minimum Core i5-7600 or Ryzen 3 3100 chip with 8GB of RAM, as well as at least GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon RX 5500XT graphics. You might need more or less depending on the game, however.

The PlayStation VR2 normally costs $550, but Sony is helping to mark the PC adater launch by dropping the price by $100 until June 12th. The Horizon Call of the Mountain PS5 bundle is also on sale.

Sony maintained that its headset is still best with a PS5. However, the adapter might be an acknowledgment that the PlayStation VR2 hasn’t sold as well as hoped. Bloomberg claimed Sony halted production earlier in the spring to help clear out unsold units. PC availability theoretically improves the use case for gamers who don’t want to buy separate PS5 and computer VR hardware.

This also gives PC gamers a rare option for a modern VR headset that isn’t simply an adapted standalone model. You can use a Meta Quest 3 with a computer, for instance, but it’s mainly meant to be used on its own. The main concern is price. Without the discount, the PlayStation VR2 is more expensive than a Quest 3 when you include the PC adapter.

