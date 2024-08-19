Pokemon TCG Pocket Unveils Official Release Date

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will launch worldwide on October 30, 2024, on both Android and iOS devices.
This year’s Pokémon World Championships was as exciting as ever and concluded last on August 18. The closing ceremony held the announcement of the launch of the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket trailer.
The game will be available for download starting October 30th for both Android and iOS devices. Pre-registration for the game is already open (Android, iOS), so you can sign up now to get access as soon as it’s released.
Pokémon TCG Pocket: Gameplay and Details
There isn’t much information available on exactly how the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will play. However, one thing is certain – it will be completely different from the Pokémon Trading Card Game Live launched last year. Unlike Live, which is available on all operating systems, Pocket is expected to be available only on Android and iOS devices.
Pokémon TCG Pocket is expected to simplify things by offering shorter battles compared to Live. The official Pokémon TCG Pocket website reveals that players will be able to open two booster packs every day at no cost. The game will also feature exclusive new cards and offer the option to collect digital cards with nostalgic artwork from the past.
The trailer showcases various locations you’ll explore in the game, as well as highlighting one of its most important features – trading with other collectors. There are also new “Immersive Cards” to discover. You can collect these cards to view the digital art in 3D space, giving you the feeling that you’ve actually stepped inside your Pokémon card.
According to TouchArcade, the game will have a premium currency called “Poké Gold,” but its exact purpose remains unknown. There’s also likely a premium pass costing $9.99 per month, though its benefits are also a mystery.