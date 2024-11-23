Polymarket Restricts Access for French Users Following Gambling Law Probe

Key Takeaways

  • Polymarket has restricted access for French users following an investigation by France's gaming regulator.
  • While French users can still access the platform, they can no longer trade or place bets.
  • The restriction is not currently listed in the platform's Terms of Service.

On November 21, Polymarket blocked French users from placing bets following an investigation by France’s national gambling regulator into its legal compliance. 

The crypto-based prediction platform has faced growing scrutiny despite gaining popularity for its efforts in the recent US election, where over $3.6 billion in bets were placed and Donald Trump emerged victorious. This latest restriction pinpoints the legal challenges Polymarket faces as it navigates global regulations.

French Users Ban Yet to Reflect in Terms of Service

Users accessing Polymarket from French IP addresses were met with a pop-up message blocking their access. The message stated that trading services were unavailable to bettors in France, the United States, and other restricted jurisdictions.

Despite this, Polymarket’s Terms of Service documentation only references U.S. trading restrictions, not France’s. The betting platform recorded 29.8 million visits last month.

Polymarket, a prominent U.S.-based prediction market, lets users bet on probabilities across various topics, from political outcomes to financial markets. It gained major attention during the U.S. presidential election when a French user, Théo, wagered over $30 million across multiple accounts on Donald Trump’s victory.

Théo’s bold bets resulted in a net profit of $19 million, sparking concerns about market manipulation and insider trading.

Market manipulation involves unfairly influencing asset prices to mislead others, while insider trading uses private, non-public information to gain an unfair trading advantage. Both practices distort market fairness and harm investor trust.

In response to the growing scrutiny, France’s National Gaming Authority (ANJ) began investigating Polymarket, claiming the platform’s activities, despite using cryptocurrency, constitute illegal betting under French law.

Under French regulations, ANJ has the authority to block platforms that offer or advertise unlawful games. Earlier this month, a local media exclusive report suggested that the regulator planned to take action against the crypto platform. Subsequently, Polymarket implemented access restrictions for French users before any regulatory measures were announced.

Meanwhile, Polymarket faces additional pressure on home soil. Last week, the FBI raided the Manhattan residence of its founder and CEO, Shayne Coplan, seizing his phone during an early-morning search.

Coplan issued a statement on the investigation, though the scope of the raid remains unclear.

