Prison Architect 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Why Trust Techopedia
Prison Architect 2 Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
Source: Paradox Interactive
KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Prison Architect 2 is the sequel to the original PA game, being developed in 3D across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The release date is currently unknown.
  • The title has been indefinitely delayed as of August 2 due to performance and content issues. This is after an initial six-month delay to the release.
  • Prison Architect 2 pre-orders are no longer available, and bonus content will be added to the base game when the title is released. All pre-orders are to be refunded by the store where purchases were made.
  • Prison Architect 2’s initial minimum PC system requirements are incredibly modest, and any gaming PC of the last five to ten years should be able to run the title.
  • Details about the new features are scarce, but PA2 will be rendered in 3D, offer multi-floor prisons, and have a new inmate behavior system.

Everyone’s favorite detention center designer has been given a new outing in Prison Architect 2, proposed to be a bolder reimagining of the jail simulator arriving from Paradox Interactive. The Prison Architect 2 release date is currently up in the air, though, as there’s a fair bit to unpack about the new title and where it’s at right now in its journey to release.

The new prison management game looks to offer pretty much everything you need to smoothly run, manage, and improve a penitentiary. And the sequel will arrive in three dimensions, too.

Your part in the title on release? Consider prisoner needs and policies, balance the books, and perhaps earn or reinvest your profits. We’re going through everything you need to know about the Prison Architect 2 release window, price, trailers, gameplay, and more further down the page.

Prison Architect 2 Release Date

The release date is now unknown following multiple delays

Unfortunately, the Prison Architect 2 release date is as yet unknown. While the game was originally planned for a March 26, 2024 release, Paradox Interactive subsequently stated the title would be delayed due to memory performance issues.

A second release date of September 3, 2024, was then penciled in. However, an August 2 announcement on the Paradox Forum explained the title was now “indefinitely” delayed due to issues with performance and content.

While making it clear that the title hasn’t been canceled, the statement did not offer a new Prison Architect 2 release window.

Prison Architect 2 appears much larger in scope than the original with its building modes
Prison Architect 2 appears much larger in scope than the original with its building modes. Source: Steam

Prison Architect 2 Pre-orders

Pre-orders have been pulled since the game’s recent delay

While Prison Architect 2 pre-orders were made available as part of official announcements, this is no longer the case. Pre-orders were available with bonus content, but the statement from Paradox Interactive on August 2 made it clear that this is no longer the case.

As stated in the announcement, preorders for all platforms will be refunded. Anyone who has preordered should contact the store they made the order with. Additionally, preorder items will be added to the base game. This applies to Prison Architect 2 Xbox and Prison Architect 2 PS5 purchases as well as PC.

Prison Architect 2 Price

Official pricing is yet to be announced for Prison Architect 2

No official Prison Architect 2 price is available. Although a press release from January 16 of this year suggested a $39.99 price across all platforms, pricing on live store pages has disappeared along with any sense of a planned release date. For example, on Steam, both the base game and Prison Architect 2 Warden’s Edition are now listed as available to be added to wishlists but not to buy.

It makes sense that Paradox and its platform partners would remove any pricing information while the game has no planned release date. Some third-party sites do seem to have pricing information, but we would strongly advise against engaging with them as the game isn’t currently available to purchase through official channels.

It is best to wait until an official Prison Architect 2 release date is available and pricing is available again on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam stores.

Thanks to the implementation of 3D models, you'll get to see your prison complexes in far more detail
Thanks to the implementation of 3D models, you’ll get to see your prison complexes in far more detail. Source: Steam

Prison Architect 2 Platforms

Confirmed for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC

Prison Architect 2 platforms are slated to be the Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. These platforms are a big reduction from the original title’s availability, which saw Prison Architect available on Nintendo Switch, Linux, MacOS, iOS, and Android. There is no suggestion Prison Architect 2 will ever make it to those, and the sequel’s 3D nature may make that impossible on lower-powered platforms like mobile devices.

Prison Architect 2 Trailers

The announcement trailer has arrived, showing off the 3D gameplay

The sole Prison Architect 2 trailer is a smart nod to the shift from 2D to 3D focus for the sequel. The Announcement Trailer, which premiered on January 16, 2024, contains a cinematic-like 2D to 3D sequence where a 2D prison, its guards, inmates, and objects begin to transform in 3D.

As a 3D digital-like effect rolls through the prison, a now 3D inmate attempts to outrun it before ending up in a 3D prison cell. The trailer offers up examples of Prison Architect 2 gameplay, a glimpse of a prison ‘flare-up’, prison and facility location planning, and an isometric 3D overview no doubt familiar to Cities Skylines players.

Prison Architect 2 System Requirements

Only the minimum requirements have been listed so far

Like the game itself, the Prison Architect 2 system requirements appear incomplete. While the Steam page for the title does offer the minimum specifications, the recommended specs have yet to be confirmed.

The current minimum requirements are very modest, and most gaming PCs should meet the specs with ease:

Component Minimum Settings Recommended Settings
CPU Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X TBA
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480 TBA
RAM 8GB DDR4 TBA
Storage TBA TBA
OS Windows 10 64-bit TBA

Latest Prison Architect 2 News

The game has been seemingly indefinitely delayed

Originally announced in January, the game was slated for a March 26 release before suffering memory performance issues. The latest Prison Architect 2 news is unfortunate, as the game, then scheduled for September 3, 2024, has been indefinitely delayed. The title’s pre-order options and Warden’s Edition have since become unavailable to purchase.

What is Prison Architect 2?

The sequel to the popular jailhouse sim Prison Architect in 3D

You'll get to learn intimate details about your inmates, such as their likes and dislikes
You’ll get to learn intimate details about your inmates, such as their likes and dislikes. Source: Steam

Prison Architect 2 is a prison simulator – or, technically, a prison management simulator. The game is designed for PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PS5 by Paradox Interactive, responsible for the Cities Skylines, Europa Universalis, and Crusader Kings series, among others.

It is a sequel to the original Prison Architect title, offering extended features and improvements over the first game. The most obvious of these is that Prison Architect will be rendered in 3D, shifting from the 2D approach of the first title, which Introversion Software, the original Prison Architect IP owners, released in 2015.

The Bottom Line

While Prison Architect 2 may have been delayed, what we’ve seen of the game is certainly promising. There’s a ton of potential for taking the series into 3D, and hopefully, it will be finally released later this year. Now a new developer is on board; things are looking hopeful for the hotly anticipated sim sequel.

FAQs

When does Prison Architect 2 come out?

Why did Prison Architect 2 get delayed?

Did the developer get removed from Prison Architect 2?

How much will Prison Architect 2 be?

Will Prison Architect 2 be on Xbox Game Pass?

What is the pre-order bonus for Prison Architect 2?

Will Prison Architect 2 be co-op?

What’s new in Prison Architect 2?

Related Terms

Related Article

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Blockchain

What Is Pavel Durov’s Net Worth in 2024?

Maria Webb54 mins
dummy_img
e-Commerce

Top 4 Fintech Payment Innovations Disrupting Banking in 2024

Linda Rosencrance2 hours
dummy_img
Phones

Finding the Android 14 Easter Egg & More Features & Tips

Neil C. Hughes3 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Career Paths

6 Best Leadership Courses to Boost Your Management Skills

Linda Rosencrance4 hoursTech Journalist
dummy_img
Gaming

Deadlock Tier List: Ranking All Heroes Available Now

Jesse Lennox4 hoursGames Writer
dummy_img
Stocks

Who Owns TikTok & Its Parent Company ByteDance?

Nicole Willing6 hoursTechnology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN