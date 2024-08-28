ps5-players-lose-hours-of-progress-in-star-wars-outlaws-update

PlayStation 5 players of Star Wars Outlaws have been asked to restart their progress after a new patch caused compatibility issues.
The game, currently available in early access for those who pre-ordered the Gold and Ultimate Editions, has left some players frustrated as they were forced to erase hours of gameplay.
The problem emerged following the release of patch 1.000.002, which Ubisoft released to address various bugs and improve performance.
Available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series and weighing about 8.59GB, the Star Wars Outlaws 1.000.002 Patch addresses several issues.
The update introduces the game’s promised 40fps mode; however, on PS5, this feature needs the console configured to 120Hz VRR output for activation. More generally, the patch notes detail the inclusion of 40fps support for compatible displays and enhancements to performance. It also covers several bug fixes throughout the game.
However, the update has led to significant problems for early-access players on PS5, prompting Ubisoft to send emails recommending they start new save files. The email explained that maintenance was carried out to ensure all players were using the latest version of the game and warned them that continuing with an older save file could result in issues and progression blockers.
Some players on PS5 reported losing up to four or five hours of progress due to the update. Xbox and PC players have not reported similar issues.
Still, the situation has resulted in widespread dissatisfaction among those who paid extra for early access, with many expressing their frustrations on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media channels and feeling they have effectively paid to be bug testers.
One player on Reddit expressed disappointment about the timing of the game update, noting that it occurred after only 30 minutes of gameplay, and now, after playing for four hours, they received an email instructing them to start a new save.
Ubisoft has acknowledged the problem on its troubleshooting page but has not yet addressed the matter on social media. As the full release date of August 30 approaches, some players are considering waiting until further updates stabilize the game before continuing their adventure in a galaxy far, far away.