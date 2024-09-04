remarkable-paper-pro-launches-with-color-display-and-built-in-front-light

Remarkable has unveiled its latest writing tablet, the Remarkable Paper Pro. It features its first-ever color display and adjustable built-in front light.
Remarkable 2 was released in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after a four-year wait, Remarkable has introduced its successor, the Remarkable Paper Pro. The standout feature of the Remarkable Paper Pro is its color display.
The device uses the latest E Ink’s Gallery 3 technology, “Canvas Color.” The Paper Pro employs actual ink particles held in chambers, individually managing each pixel, providing a realistic textured feel. Additionally, the device uses a dithered color system that blends RGBCMY pixels with black and white to create custom colors, giving you the impression of using real ink on a page.
The Paper Pro offers a very muted, organic color palette. This means that if you want to intensify certain colors, you will need to draw multiple layers on top of each other to increase their intensity—similar to how you use a highlighter to emphasize important words or sentences in a document.
Paper Pro Dimensions and Powerhouse
In addition to introducing a new color display, Remarkable has also slightly increased the size of the Paper Pro compared to the Remarkable 2. The Paper Pro features an 11.8-inch display, whereas the Remarkable 2 has a 10.3-inch black-and-white display.
The Paper Pro also has an upgraded processor compared to the Remarkable 2. The latest release comes with a 1.8 GHz quad-core Cortex A53 paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while its predecessor comes with a 1.2 GHz dual-core chip paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.
The Remarkable Paper Pro is also the first Remarkable device to feature a front light, allowing you to use the device even in dark environments. The device comes with an Apple Pencil-like active stylus that automatically charges while being magnetically connected to the side of the device. Compared to the Remarkable 2, which had an input latency of 22 ms, the Paper Pro offers a latency of 12 ms.
Paper Pro Cloud Storage
The Remarkable Paper Pro integrates seamlessly with most cloud storage platforms, including OneDrive, Google Drive, and Dropbox. Additionally, you can send web pages directly to Paper Pro via a Google Chrome extension. Once you access the webpage on Paper Pro, you’ll notice that all images are automatically removed, and the text is converted into a uniform format that you can mark and highlight in any color you choose.
While the Amazon Kindle Scribe is a significant competitor, the Paper Pro stands out with its color display and built-in front light, two key features missing from the Kindle. However, the Kindle Scribe does have an advantage with its integrated eBook store (Kindle Store), which is currently unavailable on the Paper Pro. Although Remarkable devices are compatible with PDFs and eBooks, the company has yet to introduce a built-in eBook store.
That said, the Remarkable Paper Pro is available to order today from the Remarkable website for $579 with the Standard Marker and $629 with the Marker Plus, which comes with a built-in eraser.