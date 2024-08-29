researchers-use-ai-to-discover-better-catalysts-for-green-hydrogen-production

Researchers at the University of Toronto are harnessing the power of AI to accelerate scientific breakthroughs in the quest for sustainable energy.
Their groundbreaking work, focused on finding more efficient catalysts for green hydrogen production, has yielded promising results that could significantly impact the future of clean energy.
Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizes Green Hydrogen Catalyst Discovery
The team, which included PhD student Jehad Abed under the supervision of Edward Sargent, developed a computer program to expedite the search for optimal metal alloy combinations.
According to an August 29 blog post, the AI-driven approach aims to overcome the traditional time-consuming trial-and-error methods used in laboratories.
The AI program analyzed over 36,000 different metal oxide combinations, running virtual simulations to assess their potential effectiveness.
The team then tested the program’s top candidate in the laboratory to verify its predictions.
Using the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at the University of Saskatchewan and the Advanced Photon Source at Argonne National Laboratory, the researchers examined the catalyst’s performance during reactions.
The ultra-bright X-rays at CLS allowed them to observe atomic arrangement changes in response to electrical input.
The results were remarkable as the AI-recommended alloy, a specific combination of ruthenium, chromium, and titanium, outperformed the benchmark metal by a factor of 20 in terms of stability and durability.
While these findings, published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, represent a significant step forward, Abed cautioned that further testing under real-world conditions is necessary.
AI Accelerates Material Discovery for Green Energy Research and Earthquake Prediction
This is not the first time AI will be used in green energy research. In February 2023, Alex Voznyy, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto Scarborough, led a team of researchers in developing an AI model.
This model aims to accelerate green energy research, particularly in battery technology advancement by harnessing data from The Materials Project, an open-source database containing information on over 140,000 known materials.
This approach allows for rapid prediction of new materials’ properties, including stability and energy storage capacity.
The model’s efficiency is particularly noteworthy, as it can perform calculations 1,000 times faster than conventional quantum chemistry methods.
This speed accelerates the discovery and development of new materials for energy applications.
“We want to be able to predict new materials faster and more efficiently so we can start physically creating them sooner and with greater certainty they will work,” Voznyy explained.
Beyond energy research, AI is making waves in geological sciences.
The University of Texas developed an AI algorithm capable of predicting earthquakes with unprecedented accuracy.
During a seven-month test in China, the algorithm correctly forecasted 70% of earthquakes, outperforming other teams in a global competition.
The system’s success stems from its ability to detect complex statistical patterns in real-time seismic data, which researchers had paired with historical earthquake occurrences.