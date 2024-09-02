Resident Evil Mobile Ports Now Require Online Connection, Sparking Backlash

Key Takeaways

  • Capcom announced that Resident Evil mobile ports need an internet connection to play.
  • It’s unclear why this is needed, even though it’s only on startup.
  • Unhappy players are refusing the update and even requesting refunds.

Resident Evil mobile ports on iOS now require an internet connection to start the game. Capcom’s update has sparked a backlash among gamers who want refunds.

In an update from Capcom on the iOSGaming subreddit, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 4, and Resident Evil Village will now require internet connectivity to play.

DO NOT UPDATE RESIDENT EVIL!!
byu/Hall_Such iniosgaming

Capcom stated, “Due to changes to the startup process, an internet connection is now required when starting this app.”

It’s unclear why internet connectivity is required to start the mobile ports, but some Redditors speculate it could be for DRM checking or data collection.

Unhappy gamers switched off automatic updates and refused the latest update, with others saying they had already requested refunds for the games. Due to the low sales of all three titles, though, there’s likely to be no significant backlash from this.

According to a July report, only 2,000 people had purchased Resident Evil 7 on iOS at that time. Resident Evil 4 and Village also saw slow sales.

Requiring Internet Connection Limits Gaming on the Go

Some Redditors didn’t see why this was a big deal, as an internet connection is only required on startup, not while actually playing the game.

Comment
byu/Zombotic69 from discussion
iniosgaming

Others commented that requiring an internet connection for single-player games was one of the worst things to become commonplace in the gaming industry.

Comment
byu/Hall_Such from discussion
iniosgaming

Since the whole point of mobile gaming is being able to game anywhere, requiring an internet connection defeats the purpose. Not everyone has unlimited data plans or sufficient mobile data speeds to support gaming on the go.

