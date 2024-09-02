Resident Evil Mobile Ports Now Require Online Connection, Sparking Backlash

Resident Evil mobile ports on iOS now require an internet connection to start the game. Capcom’s update has sparked a backlash among gamers who want refunds.
In an update from Capcom on the iOSGaming subreddit, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 4, and Resident Evil Village will now require internet connectivity to play.
Capcom stated, “Due to changes to the startup process, an internet connection is now required when starting this app.”
It’s unclear why internet connectivity is required to start the mobile ports, but some Redditors speculate it could be for DRM checking or data collection.
Unhappy gamers switched off automatic updates and refused the latest update, with others saying they had already requested refunds for the games. Due to the low sales of all three titles, though, there’s likely to be no significant backlash from this.
According to a July report, only 2,000 people had purchased Resident Evil 7 on iOS at that time. Resident Evil 4 and Village also saw slow sales.
Requiring Internet Connection Limits Gaming on the Go
Some Redditors didn’t see why this was a big deal, as an internet connection is only required on startup, not while actually playing the game.
Others commented that requiring an internet connection for single-player games was one of the worst things to become commonplace in the gaming industry.
Since the whole point of mobile gaming is being able to game anywhere, requiring an internet connection defeats the purpose. Not everyone has unlimited data plans or sufficient mobile data speeds to support gaming on the go.