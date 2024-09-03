Risk of Rain Founders Cancel Project “Snail” as They Join Valve

Hopoo Games, creators of Risk of Rain and Deadbolt, is joining Valve, leading to the cancellation of their project Snail.
Hopoo Games has announced a significant shift in direction. The Seattle-based indie studio will be joining Valve to contribute to the company’s game development efforts.
Co-founders Duncan Drummond, Paul Morse, and several other key team members are leaving Hopoo to join Valve. The exact number of departing staff is unclear, but their departure has led to the cancellation of Hopoo’s upcoming project, codenamed Snail. The studio has decided to shelve this project indefinitely.
In a statement posted on X, Hopoo Games expressed their deep gratitude for Valve’s partnership over the past decade and excitement about future collaborations:
Today, we have an exciting update: Duncan and Paul, alongside many other talented members at Hopoo Games, will now be working on game development directly at @valvesoftware !
— Hopoo Games (@hopoogames) September 3, 2024
The message subtly hints at the studio’s departure, noting that “it’s been an exciting and transformative 12 years” and concluding with a nostalgic sentiment:
“For now—sleep tight, Hopoo Games.”
This situation echoes past industry changes. In 2018, Valve, known for Half-Life and Steam, acquired Campo Santo, the team behind Firewatch. Consequently, Campo Santo’s anticipated project, In the Valley of the Gods, was put on indefinite hold, with no updates since.
What Do We Know About Hopoo Games’s Plans Inside Valve?
What projects the Risk of Rain team will pursue at Valve remains uncertain. Valve is developing Deadlock, a MOBA shooter that has drawn attention for its blend of traditional and innovative elements. The game is in early access and undergoing a restricted alpha test. Additionally, rumors suggest Valve may be working on Half-Life 3, with speculation around the title intensifying.
Hopoo Games, established in 2012, earned acclaim with titles such as Deadbolt and Risk of Rain.
In 2022, the studio sold the Risk of Rain IP to Gearbox Entertainment for an undisclosed amount. Following the success of Risk of Rain Returns and the handover of Risk of Rain 2 to Gearbox, the studio’s next project was kept under wraps. However, that mystery is set aside with the studio heads now transitioning to roles at Valve.