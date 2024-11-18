Roblox Parental Controls Overhaul Limits DMs for Children Under 13

In its latest bid to bolster child safety on the platform, Roblox plans to introduce a DM restriction outside of games and experiences for users under the age of 13.
Though children under 13 will still be able to see publicly broadcast messages across games and experiences, the ability to send and receive DMs will be turned off by default. With parental consent, this can be enabled.
The platform is also introducing updates to parental controls which will enable parents to manage their child’s settings from their own devices. Up until now, this needed to be done from the child’s device.
Parents can link their own Roblox account to their child’s account after ID verification, enabling them to see their child’s friends list, check their average screen time over the past week, and set daily screen time limits, after which the platform will be inaccessible until the next day.
Roblox Now Labels Experiences Based on Content, Not Age
Roblox also shared that it’s renaming its Experience Guidelines to “Content Labels.” Whereas these previously labeled experiences by age, they will now label based on the type of content found in an experience, to make it easier for parents to decide what content is and isn’t appropriate for their child’s stage of development.
Built-in maturity settings on Roblox have also been updated to ensure children under 9 can only access content rated as “Minimal” or “Mild.” With parental consent, they can also access “Moderate” content. Users under 13 will now be unable to search for or play unlabeled experiences.
Roblox automatically moves children into a new age-based settings group as they mature, but it will now notify children and linked parent accounts 30 days before doing so, to enable parents to make informed decisions about the content their child accesses.
Roblox’s Child Safety Concerns Are Nothing New
These changes follow numerous reports concerning child safety on Roblox. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported on the problem of predators targeting children on the platform.
On October 8th, Hindenburg Research published a report calling Roblox “a pedophile hellscape for kids” after a reporter posed as a child under 13 to create an account and discovered child pornography trading in chat rooms.
Turkey banned Roblox in August 2024 following reports of inappropriate sexual content exploiting children while the platform is no stranger to lawsuits, the most recent filed by parents in February 2024 over exploiting child labor.
With these latest updates Roblox clearly aims to tackle concerns about child safety on the platform. It’s not yet clear if the changes implemented will be enough to keep younger users safe across the thousands of hosted games and experiences.