Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device Is Now 50% Off at Walmart

Key Takeaways

  • Walmart is selling the Roku Ultra LT for just $34, which is $46 off its regular price.
  • With the Roku Ultra LT, you'll get 4K picture quality with Dolby Vision.
  • The Roku Ultra LT’s remote features a built-in headphone jack.

With Black Friday just two weeks away, online marketplaces have offered impressive discounts on their listed products. One standout deal is at Walmart, where the Roku Ultra LT is available for only $34.

Typically, this streaming device is priced at $79.99, but the drop to $34 means you’re getting a whopping $46 discount. This is a must-grab deal, especially considering the features you get at this price.

The Roku Ultra LT boasts a fast and simple interface, allowing you to access channels like Disney+, Max, Apple TV+, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu with just a few taps. If you’re not interested in paid services, the streaming device also offers a vast collection of free content.

Through the Roku Channel, you can enjoy Roku Originals along with approximately 400 live TV channels for free.

One of the main highlights of the Roku Ultra LT is its remote. In addition to supporting voice search functionality, which lets you search, play, or pause content, the remote has a built-in headphone jack. You can simply plug your headphones into the jack to ensure no one in the room is disturbed by the TV volume. The remote is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Another notable feature of this Roku streaming device is that it offers 4K picture quality with Dolby Atmos. Additionally, it has HDR10+ support, which ensures a bright and immersive viewing experience.

