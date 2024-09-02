Safran Buys AI Firm Preligens for €220M, Boosting Defense and Aerospace Capacity

Why Trust Techopedia
safran-buys-ai-firm-preligens-for-e220m-boosting-defense-and-aerospace-capacity
Key Takeaways

  • Safran has acquired AI firm Preligens for €220 million.
  • Preligens specializes in AI solutions for aerospace and defense.
  • The acquisition will enhance Safran’s AI capabilities across its product range.

French jet engine manufacturer Safran announced today that it has acquired AI firm Preligens for €220 million ($243.3 million). 

This marks a shift in expanding its AI capabilities, particularly within its Electronics & Defense business area. 

The deal, detailed in a press release issued on September 2, reveals plans to rebrand Preligens as Safran.AI. By integrating Preligens into its Electronics & Defense division, Safran aims to accelerate the development of AI-enhanced products and services. 

Jean-Yves Courtois, CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense, emphasized that this acquisition will enable Safran to provide more reliable information and decision support for operators in surveillance and identification tasks within the defense and space sectors. 

Additionally, Safran plans to apply Preligens’ AI solutions to Industry 4.0, including automated image analytics to assist quality controllers in identifying anomalies in critical parts.

Founded in 2016, Preligens has built a reputation for its AI analytics solutions tailored to high-resolution imagery, full-motion video, and acoustic signals. Preligens’ unique AI Factory allows for the creation of state-of-the-art AI algorithms trained on vast datasets from multiple sources, ensuring end-to-end security and traceability.

Safran Commitment to AI Revolution in Aerospace and Defense

Safran’s acquisition bolsters its technological prowess and solidifies its position as a major player in harnessing AI innovation to transform the aerospace and defense sectors.

With a strong international presence, Safran is well-positioned to support Preligens’ global expansion, especially in the US market. 

Meanwhile, Safran Electronics & Defense launched its Advanced Cognitive Engine (ACE) AI system on June 19. 

ACE is designed to integrate AI into all Safran Electronics & Defense products, enhancing situational awareness and decision support and reducing cognitive load for field forces. 

Notably, the use of AI in defense and aerospace is not a new concept, but it has gained significant momentum in recent years. In February 2023, an AI agent successfully piloted Lockheed Martin’s VISTA X-62A fighter jet for over 17 hours at the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base, California. 

The VISTA AI test flight is a precursor to the next generation of fighter jets, which may be capable of operating without human pilots.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Cyber Threats

Red Team vs. Blue Team: Cybersecurity Roles Explained

John Meah1 hour
dummy_img
Emerging Technology

U.N. Pledges to Unleash Asia-Pacific’s Digital Potential (Editorial)

Ray Fernandez1 hour
dummy_img
Stocks

What Is Mark Cuban’s Net Worth in 2024: How Did He Build a Fortune?

Fitri Wulandari2 hoursFinancial Journalist
dummy_img
Gaming

15+ Best RPG Games to Play in 2024: Enjoy Ultimate Adventures

Cat Bussell3 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Data Centers

Top 8 Innovations in Green Data Centers in 2024

Linda Rosencrance3 hoursTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Is AI Warfare Upon Us? How AI is Transforming Warfare in North Korea

Tim Keary5 hoursTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN