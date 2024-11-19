Sagence Develops Analog Chips for AI Models

Why Trust Techopedia
sagence-develops-analog-chips-for-ai-models
Key Takeaways

  • Sagence AI is creating energy-efficient analog chips as alternatives to GPUs, improving AI performance and sustainability.
  • Unlike digital chips, Sagence’s innovative chip design uses analog processing for more efficient AI operations.
  • These analog chips bypass the need for data transfer, potentially accelerating task completion.

Sagence AI, a chip manufacturing startup, is working on an innovative analog chip designed to enhance AI performance. 

Unlike traditional chips, this new analog chip will bypass the need for data transfer, potentially speeding up task execution in AI models.

Analog Chips Will Reduce Reliance on High Power Demand

A recent report by TechCrunch highlights Sagence AI’s efforts to revolutionize the chip industry with its innovative analog chips. Vishal Sarin, the company’s founder, envisions these analog chips breaking through the limitations of traditional digital hardware while promoting sustainable energy use.

This new approach aims to address some of the critical challenges facing AI today, such as graphic processing units (GPUs).

GPUs currently power most AI models but have a significant downside due to their high energy consumption. According to a Goldman Sachs report, the growing dependence on GPUs in data centers may cause a 160% rise in power demand by 2030.

Moreover, digital chips have built-in inefficiencies. They need many components for calculations and constantly move data between memory and processors, causing slowdowns and higher energy use.

Sarin argues that this trend is unsustainable, hence why Sagence AI analog chips are designed to process AI tasks without the need for constant data transfers found in digital chips, consuming far less energy.

This capability could see analog chips process faster and with greater data density, offering a promising alternative to existing technologies.

Analog Chips: A Familiar Yet Evolving Concept

Analog chips are not new to the tech space. Last year, renowned tech firm IBM proposed analog chips, as part of its research efforts to enhance the performance and efficiency of AI models on new data.

Similar to Sagence’s vision, IBM’s innovation was driven by the belief that AI development would stagnate if it continued to rely solely on digital hardware.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  5. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  6. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  7. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  9. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  10. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing9 mins
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes1 hourSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris2 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas3 hoursCrypto Journalist
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

10 Critical Infrastructure Cyberattacks That Show How Fragile We All Are

Ray Fernandez5 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Network Management

8 Steps to Understanding IP Subnetting in 2024

Dale Janssen6 hoursEditor
dummy_img
Black Friday

Black Friday Store Hours 2024: 70+ U.S. Stores Opening Times

Eddie Wrenn1 dayEditor
dummy_img
Wearables

8 Best Websites to Download Free EPUB Books in 2024

Nicole Willing1 dayTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN