sagence-develops-analog-chips-for-ai-models

Sagence AI, a chip manufacturing startup, is working on an innovative analog chip designed to enhance AI performance.
Unlike traditional chips, this new analog chip will bypass the need for data transfer, potentially speeding up task execution in AI models.
Analog Chips Will Reduce Reliance on High Power Demand
A recent report by TechCrunch highlights Sagence AI’s efforts to revolutionize the chip industry with its innovative analog chips. Vishal Sarin, the company’s founder, envisions these analog chips breaking through the limitations of traditional digital hardware while promoting sustainable energy use.
This new approach aims to address some of the critical challenges facing AI today, such as graphic processing units (GPUs).
GPUs currently power most AI models but have a significant downside due to their high energy consumption. According to a Goldman Sachs report, the growing dependence on GPUs in data centers may cause a 160% rise in power demand by 2030.
Moreover, digital chips have built-in inefficiencies. They need many components for calculations and constantly move data between memory and processors, causing slowdowns and higher energy use.
Sarin argues that this trend is unsustainable, hence why Sagence AI analog chips are designed to process AI tasks without the need for constant data transfers found in digital chips, consuming far less energy.
This capability could see analog chips process faster and with greater data density, offering a promising alternative to existing technologies.
Analog Chips: A Familiar Yet Evolving Concept
Analog chips are not new to the tech space. Last year, renowned tech firm IBM proposed analog chips, as part of its research efforts to enhance the performance and efficiency of AI models on new data.
At IBM Research, we’ve been investigating ways to reinvent how AI is computed. Our latest work involves energy-efficient analog AI chips for inference that showcases critical building blocks for a scalable mixed-signal architecture. Learn more: https://t.co/v2E1hWPn2n pic.twitter.com/I4lR66HxH8
— IBM Research (@IBMResearch) August 10, 2023
Similar to Sagence’s vision, IBM’s innovation was driven by the belief that AI development would stagnate if it continued to rely solely on digital hardware.