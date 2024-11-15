Sam Altman and Arianna Huffington’s AI Health Assistant in Development

Thrive AI Health, led by Sam Altman and Arianna Huffington, has reportedly unveiled its first MVP demo on its website.
First announced in July 2024, Thrive AI Health aims to create a personalized AI assistant that provides advice on sleep, nutrition, fitness, stress management, and social connections.
The venture is backed by Huffington’s wellness company Thrive Global and the OpenAI Startup Fund.
Despite the fanfare surrounding its launch, the demo, discovered on Thrive AI Health’s website by TechCrunch, reveals that the product is still a work in progress.
The newly unveiled demo features a ChatGPT-style interface where users can input health-related queries and get responses. Users can also enter personal health metrics including age, weight, and medical history, per TechCrunch.
While the company has been relatively quiet since confirming the launch of its personalized AI health coach last summer, its website shows they are hiring.
Having partnered with Function Health in October, Thrive AI Health is positioning itself to capture a slice of the AI healthcare chatbot market, which is expected to reach $431 Million by 2028.
Previous attempts to integrate AI into health solutions have encountered business, technical, and regulatory hurdles. Privacy concerns also loom large in the sector, as users may be hesitant to share sensitive health data with an AI system.
Despite these challenges, several healthcare chatbots including Ada Health, Florence, and Babylon Health are already gaining traction by providing virtual assistance and easing the burden on medical professionals.