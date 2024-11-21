Samsung and LG to Create ‘Real AI Phone’

Samsung and LG to Create 'Real AI Phone'
Key Takeaways

  • LG could return to the phone business next year.
  • LG is reported to be partnering with Samsung for a special phone featuring LG’s AI assistant.
  • The phone is expected to be released alongside the Galaxy S25 series.

LG is expected to partner with Samsung for a special phone revolving around the former’s newly launched AI voice assistant. 

After shutting down its smartphone business over three years ago, LG appears set to make a comeback next year. Its choice of partner is unusual, as it looks to co-develop a “real AI phone” with competitor Samsung

LG reportedly envisions building this phone around a voice-based AI assistant, called “ixi-O,” instead of simply adding the assistant as a feature, as reported by the Korea Economic Daily. LG’s telecom arm, LG Uplus, launched ixi-O earlier this month. 

The phone in question is likely to integrate LG’s AI with hardware built by Samsung. The AI assistant and its features are also expected to be incorporated within Samsung’s Galaxy AI

The AI phone will exclusively be available to LG Uplus subscribers initially and could be called “Samsung Galaxy ixi-O,” the Korean Economic Daily stated. While it remains unclear, the phone could be a rebranding of another Samsung smartphone, though the pricing and features remain unclear. The phone might be available to customers of other telecom operators later. 

LG and Samsung are expected to preview the phone alongside the Galaxy S25 series, which launches early next year and release the phone in the market by Q1 2025. LG also plans to share details about the expansion of its business with a focus on AI at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona in March next year. 

LG’s voice assistant ixi-O, announced earlier in November, is designed to offer services such as call summarization, speech-to-text conversion, and scam or phishing detection during phone calls. Most importantly, the service is run locally and does not require a server to correspond to queries. 

The assistant is currently only available for iPhone 14 and newer generations, with support for Android coming next year. LG might kick off availability on Android with a dedicated phone alongside the Galaxy S25 series.

